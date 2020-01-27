'Vote With Love': Prashant Kishor Responds To Amit Shah's 'vote With Anger', Gives Reasons

Giving a befitting response to Home Minister Amit Shah's "electric shock in Shaheen Bagh" vote appeal in Delhi, poll strategist for the ruling Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) Prashant Kishor has said that "people will give a big blow". Commenting on Shah's "press the EVM in with such anger that current is felt in Shaheen Bagh" vote appeal on Sunday, Kishor took to Twitter on Monday and spoke about justice, liberty, equality, and fraternity.

Kishor, who is the vice president of BJP ally JDU in Bihar, is strategising Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's campaign. He had earlier in 2014 worked for the BJP's general election campaign. In his response to Shah, he has also said that people of Delhi on February 8 will vote in a manner that the brotherhood and harmony within the society are not affected. Delhi's Shaheen Bagh has been a venue for the anti citizenship amendment protest after it was passed by the Parliament on December 11.

8 फ़रवरी को दिल्ली में EVM का बटन तो प्यार से ही दबेगा। ज़ोर का झटका धीरे से लगना चाहिए ताकि आपसी भाईचारा और सौहार्द ख़तरे में ना पड़े।



Justice, Liberty, Equality & Fraternity 🇮🇳 — Prashant Kishor (@PrashantKishor) January 27, 2020

Amit Shah's pitch

Addressing a rally on January 26, ahead of Delhi polls, Home Minister Amit Shah, in a vote appeal asked people to 'press the voting button with so much anger, that the current is felt in Shaheen Bagh.'

"Narendra Modi has changed the entire country, now he wants to change Delhi. This time, press the button of the voting machine with so much anger, that it is pressed in your area but the current is felt in Shaheen Bagh," Shah said.

On Saturday, Amit Shah, in a similar assertation had said that there should be "no Shaheen Bagh" and asked people to vote for 'lotus' to get rid of the agitators by February 11, the day when the results are declared.

Delhi Assembly Elections

Delhi polls will take place on February 8 and the result will be declared on February 11. BJP has fielded Bhartiya Janta Yuva Morcha president Sunil Yadav against AAP chief and current CM Kejriwal from New Delhi constituency, and Congress has fielded former NSUI Delhi president Ramesh Sabharwal against him. While Congress is eyeing a comeback in the name of late CM Shiela Dikshit, BJP is contesting under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The ruling AAP is seeking votes claiming their work in the sector of education, health and water in the past five years.

On the sidelines of the heated campaign, a Twitter war between the parties is going on, in what seems to be an attempt to woo the young voters. The trend started with AAP posting memes and parody highlighting the achievements of CM Kejriwal in the last five years. Soon after, Congress and BJP also joined the ranks to criticise each other. However, it took a serious turn when the AAP posted a parody of their campaign song "Lage Raho Kejriwal" with visuals of Manoj Tiwari dancing on it. This irked the BJP and the saffron party slapped a whopping 500 crore defamation notice on AAP.

