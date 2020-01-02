Poster War: JDU Alleges 15 Years Of Lalu-Rabri Rule Took Bihar To Pre Independence Era

Bihar assembly elections are, a year away, but the Poster war has already begun between the JDU and the RJD. JDU has put up hoarding in different parts of Patna, comparing the 15 years of Nitish Kumar and 15 years of Lalu - Rabri rule.

The poster has been divided into two parts. In one part there is a picture of Lalu Rabri and images of bad roads, lantern signifying no electricity in Bihar, criminals holding guns, symbolising bad law and order situation, rape and murder.

In the second part, there is a picture of Nitish Kumar and images of girls riding bicycle, electricity grids, good roads, people living in happiness signifying good governance and better law and order.

JDU spokesperson KC Tyagi said: "15 years of Lalu Rabri rule took Bihar 50 years backwards, it took Bihar in pre-1947 era of darkness, slavery, nepotism, worshipping a false god. There was rampant corruption, castism, anarchy loot and murder and kidnapping and ransom had become an industry. Now what a sense of relief that under Nitish Kumar Bihar has progressed in all sectors and there is good governance and there is no dynastic succession."

On the other hand, RJD MP Manoj Jha criticized the JDU for putting such posters as the govt has failed on all fronts. Manoj Jha went to say: "By crafting 15 years vs 15 years, JDU has simply shown it's ideological political hollowness. It was the initial years of the same 15 years wherein they derived political training from Laluji. And yes we would want to see how the pain and sufferings of sexually abused and brutalised young daughter of Muzaffarpur find expression in the glorious 15 years. What about Srijan? What about the robbery of the people's mandate? What about instances of mob lynching? What about the recent performance audit by Niti Aayog? What about dismal performance in health and education."

This is not the first time JDU has put up posters. Earlier JDU had put hoardings and compares the 15 years of Nitish Kumar's and Lalu-Rabri Rule as "Faith v/s Fear," with images of Vulture symbolising Lalu Rabri and Dove symbolising Nitish Kumar's tenure. Thereafter RJD had come up with a poster with pictures of Nitish Kumar depicting him as an absconding CM, when he supported the Citizenship amendment bill in Parliament.

