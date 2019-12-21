JD(U) Questions 'need To Protest Against CAA' , Amid RJD's 'Bihar Bandh' Call

Amid the Bihar bandh called by the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) on Saturday, National Spokesperson of the Janata Dal (United) - JDU KC Tyagi questioned the need for protest in Bihar, while talking to ANI. He stated that the CM Nitish Kumar has already conveyed the same and ally LJP headed by Chirag Paswan too thinks the same. Citing the Supreme Court and the Assam Chief Minister's comment on the National Register of Citizens, he added that the issue need not be taken up before time.

The opposition party Rashtriya Janata Dal is observing a state-wide bandh in Bihar on Saturday, in protest of CAA. The workers of the party hit the streets to protest and violence was witnessed in some areas. During the protest, workers of the RJD attacked an autorickshaw where children were sitting inside the vehicle in Bhagalpur, Bihar. The bandh was called by RJD Supremo Lalu Yadav's son Tejashwi Yadav.

JD(U) on CAA

The Nitish Kumar-led JD(U) has supported the amended Citizenship Act in the Lok Sabha and the Rajya Sabha. This support did lead to a rift in the party with leaders like Pawan Varma and JD(U) Vice-President Prashant Kishor opposing the party's support to CAA. Kishor has termed CAB and National Register of Citizens (NRC) - a "lethal combo" in the hands of the government to 'systematically discriminate and prosecute people based on religion.' But after meeting Nitish Kumar, the CM himself has vocally said that there is no need for NRC in the state.

What is CAA?

The Citizenship Amendment Act amends the Citizenship Act 1955 to make refugees who are Hindus, Sikhs, Buddhists, Jains, Parsis and Christians from Afghanistan, Bangladesh and Pakistan, eligible for citizenship. Moreover, the Bill exempts exempt the inner line permit areas in Nagaland, Mizoram and Arunachal Pradesh and areas falling under the Sixth Schedule in the region. It will be applicable to the members of these communities having arrived in India on or before December 31, 2014.

