Jharkhand: BJP Points Corruption Under Soren Rule, JMM Says, 'It's What You Left Behind'

Jharkhand's BJP unit engaged in a Twitter war on Saturday with Chief Minister Hemant Soren-led administration in the state over an alleged case of corruption. The BJP shared a news story pertaining to an official demanding a 'particular posting' for which he paid an alleged bribe of Rs 10 lakh. The former ruling party then questioned, if this was the change that Hemant Soren-led JMM was headed for.

Responding to BJP Jharkhand's Twitter post, the JMM raked the record of the BJP which was ruling in the state before Hemant Soren was elected. JMM replied, "The 'organized loot' system that you have left behind, is still continuing." The ruling party highlighted that the investigation has already strated which has been mentioned in the news story shared by the BJP. "But now the people who loot the rights of people of Jharkhand will be investigated and jailed," JMM further remarked.

READ | Jharkhand Extends Lockdown Till July 31; Malls, Salons, Religious Places To Remain Shut

आखिर कैसा खेल चल रहा है इस सरकार में. अधिकारी अपने मनपसंद पोस्ट के लिए मंत्री को चिठ्ठी लिख रहे हैं, एडवांस चेक भी दे रहे हैं. तो दूसरी तरफ ठेके-पट्टे की बंदरबाँट और कमीशन न मिलने पर काम न करने देने की धमकी. @HemantSorenJMM जी क्या आप ऐसा ही बदलाव चाहते थे झारखण्ड में? pic.twitter.com/NANZSK7aN9 — BJP JHARKHAND (@BJP4Jharkhand) June 27, 2020

READ | Jharkhand CM Soren Requests Centre To Distribute Free Ration In State For Next 6 Months

चोर बोले ज़ोर से। जो आप संगठित लूट का सिस्टम बना कर गये - अधिकारियों को लगा वही सिस्टम जारी है।



हेड्लाइन को आगे भी पढ़िए - मामले की जाँच होगी। आप बताइए कि कितने हाथी उड़ाने वाले चोर भ्रष्टाचारी जेल गये - एक नाम बता दीजिए ?



पर अब झारखंडियों का हक़ लूटने वालों की होगी जाँच और जेल https://t.co/rM0NRkrY6O — Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (@JmmJharkhand) June 27, 2020

Jharkhand extends lockdown

In another major update, Jharkhand government on Friday, extended the current lockdown limited to containment zones till July 31. The directive issued by the state government stated that all activities permitted prior to this order will remain permitted. The state has 2262 cases and 12 deaths- of which 645 are active cases.

READ | Impart Training To Jharkhand Players Selected For FIFA Under-17 Women's World Cup: Soren Tells Officials

The state has prohibited the opening of religious places, cinema halls, gyms, swimming pools, entertainment parks, theatres, bars, social/political/sports/entertainment/academic/cultural functions, schools and other educational institutions, intrastate - interstate travel by bus, shopping bus, hotels/ restaurants (dine in), spas/salons/barbershops. The state has also released guidelines for shops, workplaces, people and transport. Jharkhand is the second state after West Bengal to extend the lockdown.

READ | 'No Fee Hike, No Annual Fees': Jharkhand Govt Gives Strict Orders To Schools