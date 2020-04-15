CRPF Jawans And Women Constables Switch Roles To Help Nation Against COVID-19

The Jawans of Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) swapped their roles from fighting at the borders to making masks and personal protective equipment (PPEs) round the clock for their brothers-in-arms during the hard time of Coronavirus. The jawans, unit is currently situated in RK Puram in New Delhi, and are tirelessly working to manufacture 40-50 thousand masks on a daily basis, without a break.

Constable Abdul Hamid, who is currently engaged in manufacturing masks for CRPF jawans informed that the challenge was unexpected for him and his team members. Hamid said that along with other team members they were manufacturing 40-50 thousand masks on a daily basis, without a break.

"I belong to Jammu and Kashmir's Kulgam district and joined CRPF in 2006. I was deployed in various areas including Jammu and Kashmir, but I never expected that I would have to fight a completely different battle by making protective gear for our men," Hamid told ANI. "Here we are working in shifts and making masks. We have got basic training of making these masks and after that, we have been working consistently, round the clock, to make masks as the demand is very high. It makes us feel great that we are contributing to our personnel and the society in some way during this period," Hamid added.

Another CPRF Constable who was deployed in Chhattisgarh before being posted to Delhi also shared his experiences from fighting with Naxals to fighting with COVID-19.

"Before getting posted to Delhi, I was posted in Chhattisgarh where I have dealt with Naxals. For this new experience I got a basic training to operate an expensive machine which cuts the material into pieces to make three-layered masks. It is also a different experience," the Constable said.

Female constables prepare masks

Another incident of switched roles was seen in Jhansi, where Female constables of Jhansi Police put in all their efforts to prepare three-layered sanitised masks for police lines. These female constables are producing more than 1,000 masks per day to fight the battle against the Novel Coronavirus.

COVID-19 cases in India

With the sharpest ever increase of 1,463 new positive COVID-19 cases and 29 deaths in the last 24 hours, the total number of coronavirus cases in India on Tuesday climbed to 10,815, said the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. The COVID-19 figure includes 9279 active cases, while 1190 patients have been cured and discharged or migrated as of Tuesday. The total deaths due to the infection stood at 353. As per the Union Health Ministry, Maharashtra with 2337 confirmed cases has the highest number of COVID-19 patients in the country, followed by Delhi (1510) and Tamil Nadu (1173).

(With inputs from agency)