JP Nadda Continues Where Jaishankar Left Off; Terms Rahul Gandhi's Video 'failed Relaunch'

BJP National President JP Nadda on Monday launched a scathing attack on Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on the border row with China by pointing out what he said were the Congress leader’s shortcomings. This statement from Nadda comes after Rahul Gandhi issued the second of his series of short videos to share his thoughts on national issues.

Rahul Gandhi on Friday shared his thoughts on the border conflict while underlying that India’s vulnerability has allowed China to increase tensions along the border. In a video shared on Twitter, the former Congress chief said that since 2014, Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s "mistakes and lack of discretion has weakened India", thus allowing its enemies to launch attacks.

In a series of tweets, Nadda highlighted Rahul Gandhi's attempts to politicise defence and foreign policy matters, adding that the Congress leader is weak on facts and strong on mudslinging. The senior BJP leader went on to accuse that “one dynasty” has been trying to destroy PM Modi for years.

We saw yet another (failed) edition of ‘Project RG Relaunch’ today.@RahulGandhi Ji was, as usual, weak on facts and strong on mudslinging. Attempts to politicise defence and foreign policy matters shows one dynasty’s desperation to wash their past sins of 1962 and weaken India. — Jagat Prakash Nadda (@JPNadda) July 20, 2020

Since the 1950’s, China has made strategic investments in one dynasty that has given them rich dividends. Remember 1962, giving away of a UNSC seat, losing lot of land to China in the UPA years, MoU Signed with much fanfare in 2008, funds to RGF and more. — Jagat Prakash Nadda (@JPNadda) July 20, 2020

In recent years, be it Doklam or the present, @RahulGandhi Ji prefers briefings from the Chinese instead of believing India’s armed forces.



Why does one dynasty want a weak India and a strong China?



Many leaders in Congress also disapprove of one dynasty’s shenanigans! — Jagat Prakash Nadda (@JPNadda) July 20, 2020

For years, one dynasty has been trying to destroy PM @narendramodi.



Sadly for them, PM Modi’s connect with 130 crore Indians is deep-rooted. He lives and works for them.



Those who want to destroy him will end up only further destroying their own party. — Jagat Prakash Nadda (@JPNadda) July 20, 2020

Here is Rahul Gandhi's latest video:

PM fabricated a fake strongman image to come to power. It was his biggest strength.



It is now India’s biggest weakness. pic.twitter.com/ifAplkFpVv — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) July 20, 2020

Earlier, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar gave a point by point rebuttal on his charges by citing the difference between the policy of the erstwhile UPA government and the present dispensation.

In a series of tweets, S Jaishankar hit back, 'answering' the points raised by the Wayanad MP. He said India's major partnerships with the likes of the United States, Russia, Japan, Europe, etc. are stronger and international standing higher. "India engages China on more equal terms politically," said the EAM, in an apparent reference to the handling of border tensions and trade.

Furthermore, Slamming Rahul Gandhi for the grave mistake, BJP leader Amit Malviya said, at a time when the Indian Army is resisting the Chinese, such mistakes from the Congress are concerning. Malviya asked why Rahul Gandhi failed to acknowledge the abrogation of article 370 in his video that took 'so long to come'.

Rahul Gandhi Finally Debuts 'his Thoughts'

In a video shared on Twitter, the former Congress chief said that since 2014, Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s ‘mistakes and lack of discretion has weakened India,’ thus allowing its enemies to launch attacks.

Since 2014, the PM's constant blunders and indiscretions have fundamentally weakened India and left us vulnerable.



Empty words don't suffice in the world of geopolitics. pic.twitter.com/XM6PXcRuFh — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) July 17, 2020

However, the map of India displayed in the video shared by the Congress leader did not include the reorganised boundaries of the Union Territory of Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh.

