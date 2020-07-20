Last Updated:

JP Nadda Continues Where Jaishankar Left Off; Terms Rahul Gandhi's Video 'failed Relaunch'

BJP President JP Nadda on Monday lashed out at Congress leader Rahul Gandhi for attacking Prime Minister Narendra Modi over the India-China border row

JP Nadda

BJP National President JP Nadda on Monday launched a scathing attack on Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on the border row with China by pointing out what he said were the Congress leader’s shortcomings. This statement from Nadda comes after Rahul Gandhi issued the second of his series of short videos to share his thoughts on national issues.

Rahul Gandhi on Friday shared his thoughts on the border conflict while underlying that India’s vulnerability has allowed China to increase tensions along the border. In a video shared on Twitter, the former Congress chief said that since 2014, Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s "mistakes and lack of discretion has weakened India", thus allowing its enemies to launch attacks.

In a series of tweets, Nadda highlighted Rahul Gandhi's attempts to politicise defence and foreign policy matters, adding that the Congress leader is weak on facts and strong on mudslinging. The senior BJP leader went on to accuse that “one dynasty” has been trying to destroy PM Modi for years.

Earlier, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar gave a point by point rebuttal on his charges by citing the difference between the policy of the erstwhile UPA government and the present dispensation.

In a series of tweets, S Jaishankar hit back, 'answering' the points raised by the Wayanad MP. He said India's major partnerships with the likes of the United States, Russia, Japan, Europe, etc. are stronger and international standing higher. "India engages China on more equal terms politically," said the EAM, in an apparent reference to the handling of border tensions and trade.

Furthermore, Slamming Rahul Gandhi for the grave mistake, BJP leader Amit Malviya said, at a time when the Indian Army is resisting the Chinese, such mistakes from the Congress are concerning. Malviya asked why Rahul Gandhi failed to acknowledge the abrogation of article 370 in his video that took 'so long to come'. 

Rahul Gandhi Finally Debuts 'his Thoughts'

 In a video shared on Twitter, the former Congress chief said that since 2014, Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s ‘mistakes and lack of discretion has weakened India,’ thus allowing its enemies to launch attacks.

However, the map of India displayed in the video shared by the Congress leader did not include the reorganised boundaries of the Union Territory of Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh.

