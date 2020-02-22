JP Nadda Exudes Confidence On Nitish Kumar's Leadership, Says 'NDA Will Win Bihar Polls'

BJP national president JP Nadda on Saturday said that the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) government under the leadership of Nitish Kumar will definitely win the Bihar elections. He also said that in order to make the NDA-win possible the party workers need to give their 100 per cent.The comments of the BJP chief assume significance as Bihar's 243-member Legislative Assembly is scheduled to go for polls later this year.

Nadda was speaking at a meeting with the party workers in Patna. JP Nadda also met Chief Minister Nitish Kumar in his one-day tour in the state.

Bihar: BJP President JP Nadda met Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, at the latter’s residence in Patna today. pic.twitter.com/tpDfZ7F6E4 — ANI (@ANI) February 22, 2020

Addressing the rally Nadda said, "The NDA government has changed the face of Bihar in the past 5 years and the election to be held in November will also be fought under Nitish Kumar's leadership. The party workers need to give their 100 per cent dedication during the election campaign. One should remember that it is a privilege to work for a party which works on ideology and we will definitely win this election."

'Bihar has PM Modi's blessings'

Further, he called upon party workers to make use of technology at their disposal and explain to the people that "Bihar has the blessings of Narendra Modi, who has provided assistance worth billions to the state and these have been effectively utilised on the ground through Chief Minister Nitish Kumar".

Nadda also asked workers to dispel "misinformation" about the Modi government's measures such as abrogation of Article 370 provisions and making triple talaq a punishable offence. He said they should explain to the people that these "decisive steps" had brought "happiness" to residents of the erstwhile state of Jammu and Kashmir who were previously deprived of many rights and women who were aggrieved by the practice of instant divorce.

Earlier today, the BJP president in a public gathering had said "Jawaharlal Nehru and Mrs (Indira) Gandhi each got the majority twice in the Centre. Rajeev Gandhi came to power with a majority once but they could not abrogate Article 370." He said that it is Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led Central government that came to power with 303 MPs in May and abrogated Article 370 in August.

