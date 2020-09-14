Ahead Of PM Modi's 70th Birthday, JP Nadda Launches 'Seva Saptah' From UP's Chhaprauli

In order to mark the 70th birthday of Prime Minister Narendra Modi which falls on September 17, BJP president J P Nadda on Monday launched a week-long campaign. The party will observe ‘Seva Saptah’ from September 14 to September 20. Addressing the people from Chhaprauli village in western Uttar Pradesh's Gautam Buddh Nagar district near Delhi, JP Nadda said that the Prime Minister has dedicated his life towards serving the people of the country.

"Prime Minister Narendra Modi is turning 70 on September 17. If we look at his life and his journey, seva (service) has been the prime focus in his life. His life has been dedicated to the seva of people and the country. Hence, the BJP has decided to observe September 14-20 week as 'Seva Saptah'," Nadda said.

आदरणीय प्रधानमंत्री श्री @narendramodi जी की जीवनी में अगर हम देखें तो सेवा प्रमुख लक्ष्य रहा है।



देश की सेवा, जनता की सेवा, दलितों, शोषित और पिछड़े वर्गों की सेवा, जो समाज के अंतिम पायदान पर खड़े व्यक्ति की सेवा, ये उनके जीवन का ध्येय रहा है। ये लक्ष्य मोदी जी का बचपन से था। pic.twitter.com/dPcRdBmvbq — Jagat Prakash Nadda (@JPNadda) September 14, 2020

Bharatiya Janata Party's state unit chief Swatantra Dev Singh, Gautam Buddh Nagar MP Mahesh Sharma, Rajya Sabha MP Surendra Nagar, and local MLAs Pankaj Singh, Dhirendra Singh, and Tejpal Nagar were all present at the campaign launch. During the Seva Saptah, party workers will take up various social welfare activities, including awareness drives on a host of issues as part of the campaign.

Furthermore, since it is the 70th birthday of the Prime Minister, artificial limbs to 70 differently-abled persons in every district will be distributed. BJP leaders will also distribute fruits in 70 hospitals and poor colonies while following the social norms due to COVID-19 and will make arrangements or the donation of plasma to 70 COVID-19 patients in accordance with the local hospital's needs.

In a bid to get rid of single-use plastic, the party workers will also be planting 70 saplings in every booth as well as a cleanliness drive which will be organised in 70 villages of every district.

