JUH Bengal Chief Threatens 'Will Stop Shah From Entering Kolkata' Till CAA Is Rolled Back

Threatening to bar Home Minister Amit Shah from entering Kolkata, Jamiat-Ulema-e-Hind (JUH)'s West Bengal chief Siddiqullah Chowdhury on Sunday said that Shah will not be allowed to 'step out of Kolkata airport' till the amended Citizenship Act (CAA) is withdrawn. The Trinamool government minister slammed the CAA calling it against humanity and Indians. He further threatened that JUH will gather one lakh people if needed to bar Shah from Kolkata.

"The contentious law is against humanity and the citizens of the country living here for ages. We may not allow him (Shah) to step out of the city airport if necessary. We may gather one lakh people there to stop him," he said to reporters in Kolkata.

Meanwhile, the JUH is scheduled to take out a rally from Kolkata's Rani Rashmomi road in the afternoon, according to PTI. Police have increased stepped up security to avoid any untoward incident. Previously on December 13, the Muslim body had taken out rallies with a tagline 'Say No to CAB-NRC' in metro cities including Delhi, Mumbai, and Kolkata. The JUH had also filed a petition demanding a stay on the Act. The apex court has refused to stay the Act and has issued a notice to the Centre on the 59 petitions filed against the Act.

Incidentally, earlier in September, Jamiat Ulama-i-Hind General secretary Mahmood Madani endorsed the Centre's NRC implementation while addressing a press briefing in New Delhi. He also added that this was the method to weed out infiltrators. He also demanded a nation-wide NRC stating genuine citizens won't have an issue with it.

"I feel like demanding NRC in every state. We will come to know that how many infiltrators are there. Those who are genuine citizens of the nation are often questioned. I have no issue in the implementation," he said.

The Act passed by both parliamentary houses in the Winter session amends the Citizenship Act 1955 to make refugees who are Hindus, Sikhs, Buddhists, Jains, Parsis and Christians from Afghanistan, Bangladesh and Pakistan, eligible for citizenship. While under the NRC, a resident of Assam has to prove that they or their ancestors entered Assam before midnight on March 24, 1971. On August 31, the final list revealed that 3,11,21,004 have been found eligible, while 19,06,657 have been found ineligible. The Centre has said that those failing to do so may not be deported.

