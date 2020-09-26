Junaid Mattu Affirms Exit From JKPC Over Differences, Calls Out NC's 'blatant Insincerity'

Confirming his exit from the Jammu & Kashmir People's Conference, Junaid Azim Mattu on Saturday, affirmed that there have been ideological differences between him and the party for a couple of months. Through a series of tweets, the former Mayor of Srinagar asserted that the party's investment in Gupkar Declaration will not go down well with the JKPC or even benefit them through the course of time. He also slammed the National Conference (NC) labeling the party's intentions as 'insincere'.

Earlier in the day, through its official Twitter, the JKPC announced that it had ended its ties with Mattu weeks ago. Following its announcement, Mattu responded by stating he will continue to 'cherish' his personal bond with JKPC chief Sajid Lone and holds him in high esteem which will remain unchanged. Mattu also added that August 5 (Abrogation of Article 370) cannot be allowed to 'whitewash history' and assume that its a new beginning.

"The complicity of today’s vanguards and yesteryear’s facilitators of erosion and disempowerment - that can't be erased or wished away," he added.

I’m glad the speculations have ended and there is a confirmation from both sides today that my association with @JKPC_ has come to an end.



This is something that has evolved over the last couple of months due to my differences on certain stands and issues.



1/n — Junaid Azim Mattu (@Junaid_Mattu) September 26, 2020

In @sajadlone I have always sought and found an elder brother and a mentor and I will continue to cherish my personal bond and association with him.



I respect him and hold him in high esteem and that will remain unchanged.



2/n — Junaid Azim Mattu (@Junaid_Mattu) September 26, 2020

I however - strongly - believe that the party’s investment in the Gupkar Declaration is and will be reciprocated only by insincerity and disingenuity by the JKNC - and this time will prove.



NC’s blatant insincerity started with SMC but won’t end there.



Mark my words.



3/n — Junaid Azim Mattu (@Junaid_Mattu) September 26, 2020

I am of the firm opinion that we can’t allow August 5th to whitewash history and assume our history starts here. The complicity of today’s vanguards and yesteryear’s facilitators of erosion and disempowerment - that cant be erased or wished away.



That’s the limited point.



4/4 — Junaid Azim Mattu (@Junaid_Mattu) September 26, 2020

Junaid Azmi Mattu was elected as the Mayor of Srinagar in November 2018, however, his tenure was short-lived as he was stripped of the title after losing a no-confidence motion. Mattu had joined JKPC in 2009 and served as the party's district president of Srinagar before switching to Abdullah's National Conference in 2013 where he served as the spokesman. He then jumped the ship once again before Srinagar municipal elections in 2018 joining the JKPC.

Mattu has been constantly criticizing the National Conference of 'ingenuity and insincerity' throughout history. Earlier on Tuesday prior to confirming his end of ties with the JKPC, Mattu stated that the NC's investment in the Gupkar Declaration 'is and will' always be 'Cosmetic'. The former NC spokesperson also stressed that the Abdullah-led party would 'wriggle' out of the declaration at a higher level and that it is just a matter of time before they do it.

What is the Gupkar Declaration?

The Gupkar Declaration signed by six leading political parties of Kashmir, including the NC and JKPC, resolves that all the signatories would be united to protect the special state of the erstwhile state of Jammu and Kashmir and echo their voice against the abrogation of Article 370, and 35A.

“All the parties would be united in their resolve to protect and defend identity, autonomy, and the special status of the JK State against all attacks and onslaughts whatsoever. That the modification, abrogation of articles 35A, 370, trifurcation of the State or unconstitutional delimitation would be an aggression against the people of Jammu, Kashmir, and Ladakh,” the Gupkar Declaration had resolved.

A year after the abrogation of Article 370, all the six political parties met again and signed a statement titled 'Gupkar Declaration II' to collectively fight to restore the special status of Jammu & Kashmir.

READ | 'Committed To Strive For Restoration Of Art 370, 35A': J&K Parties A Year After Gupkar

READ | J&K Admin Resumes 4G Internet In Ganderbal & Udhampur On Trial Basis Till September 8