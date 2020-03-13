Days After Joining BJP, Jyotiraditya Scindia Files Nomination For RS Elections In Bhopal

BJP leader Jyotiraditya Scindia has filed his nomination for the Rajya Sabha elections in Bhopal on Friday. Scindia was accompanied by senior BJP leaders Shivraj Singh Chouhan, Member of Parliament from Bhopal Saadhvi Pragya, Union Minister Narendra Singh Tomar and thousands of supporters of the former Congress leader. The elections for Rajya Sabha polls are set to take place on April 26 in Bhopal.

On his maiden visit to his homeland Madhya Pradesh after joining BJP, Jyotiraditya received a rousing welcome at the airport by thousands of supporters who took out a roadshow from the airport to BJP office. Multiple posters and hoardings of Scindia were put up on his way to the BJP office. He was received by the top leaders of Madhya Pradesh BJP at the party's headquarters.

'Main motive is people's welfare'

During his speech at BJP office in Bhopal, Scindia said that he resigned from the Congress party because it ignored the State's welfare. "Today it is an emotional day for me and I consider myself really fortunate to join the family of BJP. My main motive is not the chair but people's welfare. I have rarely seen a dedicated worker and leader like Shivraj Singh Chouhan ji. I have seen the working of current govt from inside. One can be critical of a government as an opposition leader but it's really difficult to criticise a government while you are part of it. I am a Scion of Scindia family and I cannot be mum on wrongdoings," said Jyotiraditya Scindia.

EOW reopens case against Scindia

Soon after joining BJP, trouble mounts for Jyotiraditya Scindia as Madhya Pradesh Economic Offences Wing (EOW) decided to verify the facts after a complaint was filed against him in which he has been accused of selling government land worth Rs. 10,000 crores by capturing it illegally. The first complaint in the case was filed back in 2014 and this time it has again come to the light amid the recent political developments in the State.

