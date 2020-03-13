Madhya Pradesh EOW Reopens Forgery Case Against BJP's Jyotiraditya Scindia

The Madhya Pradesh Economic Offences Wing (EOW) has raked up a six-year-old forgery case against ex-Congress leader Jyotiraditya Scindia after he officially joined the rival BJP. The EOW has decided to conduct a fresh enquiry on the case against Jyotiraditya Scindia and his family who were accused of falsifying property documents while selling land worth Rs 10,000 crores.

A day after quitting the grand-old party, Jyotiraditya Scindia on Wednesday joined the BJP, in presence of party's national president JP Nadda. As Scindia joined the saffron party after serving the Congress for 18 years, he also attacked Congress alleging corruption and for not serving the people. He formally submitted his resignation to Congress interim chief Sonia Gandhi on Tuesday after all talks of mediation failed.

Jyotiraditya Scindia resigned from the party soon after he met Prime Minister Narendra Modi at latter's residence along with former BJP chief Amit Shah. Moreover, 22 MLAs who support him have tendered their resignation from their Bengaluru resorts - where they had been holed up for the past few days. The resignation of the 22 MLAs has led to a possibility of a collapse of the Madhya Pradesh government unless they prove the majority in the floor test which is scheduled to be held on March 16.

Kamal Nath - Scindia feud

Scindia has been miffed about not being elected CM and not being elected as Madhya Pradesh Congress chief - both of which were given to Nath. Jyotiraditya Scindia had recently assured guest teachers in Tikamgarh, Madhya Pradesh, that he will be their "shield and sword" if all promises in the party's manifesto, including farm loan waiver and regularising guest teachers, were not fulfilled. Moreover, he allegedly reached out to 5-6 young leaders in the Congress after tendering his resignation including Rajasthan Deputy CM Sachin Pilot, former Union Ministers RPN Singh, Milind Deora, Jitin Prasada, Haryana MLA Kuldeep Bishnoi.

