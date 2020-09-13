Jyotiraditya Scindia Slams Congress, Says Kamal Nath Left Rs 8000 Cr Debt For Shivraj Govt

Congress turned BJP leader and Rajysabha MP Jyotiraditya Scindia on Saturday alleged that the Kamal Nath led Congress government has left behind Rs 8,000 crore loan for Shivraj Singh Chouhan government.

He said the Congress government did not waive off the farmers' loans even after 15 months and has betrayed the people.

Speaking at an event in Morena, Scindia said, "If anyone has betrayed people, it is Kamal Nath and Digvijaya Singh who did not waive off the loans of farmers even in 15 months. They left behind a loan of Rs 8,000 crores for Shivraj Singh government."

The Rajya Sabha MP was attending a Bhumi Pujan ceremony of development works worth Rs 70.84 crore and the inauguration of the works worth over Rs 21 crore in Dimani of Morena district. Meanwhile, Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan said that poor people of any caste or society, who were not yet getting Rs 1/kg of wheat, will start getting wheat at Rs 1/kg from September 16.

'Did not show up after election'

While addressing the people, he slammed the previous government by saying, "former CM Kamal Nath did not even come to Dimani after Congress formed its government, whereas the people's Chief Minister, Shivraj Singh Chouhan came to participate in the Bhumi Pujan ceremony of development works worth Rs 70.84 crore and the inauguration of works worth Rs 21.08 crore in Damani."

Amid the political mudslinging between the Congress and Scindia, last month he had revealed that Congress had offered him the Deputy Chief Minister's post but he refused. He said he understood in a span of 15 months that Kamal Nath and Digvijaya Singh will ruin the Congress government.

He had said this in retaliation to Digvijaya Singh's attack saying Scindia has lost his credibility after switching allegiance to BJP.

Scindia in early September also took a swipe on Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's constant criticism of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The Rajya Sabha MP said thinking of some people is just confined to making comments, while Prime Minister Narendra Modi has a development-oriented outlook for the country.

This had come after Rahul Gandhi hit out at the prime minister over the state of the economy, rise in COVID-19 cases in the country and the external aggression at border, alleging that India is reeling under "Modi-made disasters".

Meanwhile, Congress on Friday released a list of 15 candidates to face the Scindia loyalists for the by-elections which will be held soon in Madhya Pradesh. EC will hold by-elections 24 of the 27 vacant seats by Septemeber 2020.

(With inputs from agencies, Image credits: PTI)

