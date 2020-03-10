Jyotiraditya Scindia To Not Join BJP Today After Quitting From Congress: Sources

In a massive development, sources report that ex-Congress leader Jyotiraditya Scindia is unlikely to join BJP on Tuesday, but is likely to join on 12 March and will also allegedly file for Rajya Sabha nomination on 13 March. This development comes after the conclusion of the BJP CEC meeting which was chaired by PM Modi and included BJP top brass - J P Nadda, Amit Shah, Rajnath Singh, Nitin Gadkari to name a few. Scindia, who quit the Congress party on Tuesday morning, was poised to join the saffron party on Tuesday evening at 6 PM.

Scindia resigns from Congress

After two days of heavy political drama, the former Guna MP formally submitted his resignation to Congress interim chief Sonia Gandhi on Tuesday, after all talks of mediation failed. Jyotiraditya Scindia resigned from the party soon after he met Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the latter's residence along with former BJP party chief Amit Shah. Moreover, 22 MLAs who support him have tendered their resignation from their Bengaluru resorts - where they have been holed up for the past few days.

Scindia has been miffed about not being elected CM and not being elected as Madhya Pradesh Congress chief - both of which were given to Nath. The Congress MLAs have turned on him terming him a 'traitor'. Currently, Kamal Nath has called all his MLAs to an emergency meeting but only 45 MLAs of the remaining 90-odd MLAs have attended.

Madhya Pradesh political crisis

The crisis in the Kamal Nath government started when Congress alleged BJP of poaching 4 MLAs - Surendra Singh Shera, Bisahulal Singh, Hardeep Singh Dang and Raghuraj Kansana when they were flown to Bengaluru. While two of them have returned to Kamal Nath's folds, 18 MLAs including 6 cabinet ministers - loyal to Scindia flew to Bengaluru on Monday. Though Kamal Nath dissolved his cabinet, making 20 ministers resign on Monday night at an apparent cabinet rejig attempt, it failed and all 6 rebel cabinet ministers have been expelled.

MP Assembly current scenario

With the current halfway mark at 114 in the 228-MLA assembly, BJP currently holds 107 MLAs of its own. Congress which held 114 MLAs - has now been reduced to 92 MLAs. The resignation of 22 MLAs, has also brought down the halfway mark to 103. 4 more MLAs are poised to resign, as per sources. The Speaker is yet to accept any of these resignations.

