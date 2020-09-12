Kamal Haasan Mourns NEET Aspirant's Death, Questions Centre 'How To Make This Final One?'

Mourning the death of National Eligibility Cum Entrance Test (NEET) aspirant Jyothi Sridurga on Saturday, Makkal Needhi Maiam and filmstar Kamal Haasan demanded what the government was doing it to make it the final death due to NEET. Advising the Centre to think of alternatives to the exam, Haasam pleaded that it should be implemented expeditiously. This is the second death of an aspirant this week from Tamil Nadu.

“If I don't secure a medical seat, all of your efforts will have gone in vain. I am sorry. I am tired,” these were the last words that Jyothi Sridurga ended her suicide note with, before ending her life early Saturday morning. A Madurai-based MBBS aspirant, Jyothi Sridurga ended her life just a day ahead of the exam. Daughter of a police official Murugasundaram, Sridurga, in her four-page letter said she was scared of disappointing herself and others by failing to pass the exam. Apart from the suicide note, police officials say, she had also left behind a video recording, explaining the fear of not securing a seat to be the reason and that no one should blame themselves for her decision.

Speaking in the video farewell, bidding goodbye to her family an emotional Durga revealed the reason for her decision, "I did prepare well, but I'm scared. Please do not blame anyone... I'm sorry Appa, Amma....," she said. Her father, Murugasundaram who is a sub-inspector said she had been preparing for the upcoming NEET exam even the night before, having prepared for the same ever since she completed her class 12 in 2019.

This tragic event comes three days after 19-year-old Vignesh ended his life by jumping into a well in Tamil Nadu's Sendurai village at Ariyalur district, as per reports. Vignesh had reportedly tried to clear the test twice but failed. His father has told reporters that he passed the test the second time but didn't get a seat. This tragic development comes a month after 19-year-old R Subhshri committed suicide in Coimbatore after dismissed pleas seeking deferment of the exams.

Anti-NEET sentiment has been prevalent in Tamil Nadu since the death of aspirant Anitha in 2017. A student with a stellar performance in her 12th grade, Anitha was not able to crack NEET; she had moved the Supreme Court challenging the exam. Her death had sent shockwaves across the state and massive protests were held by students seeking cancellation of the exam.

Expressing grief over the death of the students who died by suicide due to NEET - induced stress, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami had requested students preparing to appear for the examination to not give in to the stress. Meanwhile, Opposition leader M K Stalin advised students to let go of suicidal thoughts. Lashing at the Centre, he questioned as to when will the Modi government remove the NEET exam, which has been a consistent demand of the DMK. The Centre has recently issued COVID-19 related guidelines to conduct NEET amid the pandemic, while the SC has dismissed all pleas seeking deferment.