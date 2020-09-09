DMK Chief MK Stalin Mourns Student's Suicide; Demands Centre To Scrap NEET Completely

Pained by Tamil Nadu student Vignesh Vishwanathan's suicide prior to the NEET (National Eligibility Cum Entrance Test), DMK chief M K Stalin on Wednesday, advised students to let go of suicidal thoughts. Lashing at the Centre, he questioned as to when will the Modi government remove the NEET exam. He also wished NEET aspirants well, advising them to face any trials with confidence.

DMK chief pained at Student suicide

19-year-old Vignesh commits suicide

Earlier in the day, 19-year-old Vignesh ended his life by jumping into a well in Tamil Nadu's Sendurai village at Ariyalur district, as per reports. Vignesh had reportedly tried to clear the test twice but failed. His father has told reporters that he passed the test the second time but didn't get a seat. This tragic development comes a month after 19-year-old R Subhshri committed suicide in Coimbatore after dismissed pleas seeking deferment of the exams.

SC order on NEET

The Supreme Court's order stated, “We find that there is absolutely no justification in the prayer made for postponement of the examination in question relating to NEET UG-2020 as well as JEE (Main) April 2020. In our opinion, though there is a pandemic situation, ultimately life has to go and the career of the students cannot be put on peril for the long and full academic year cannot be wasted,” which has been quoted by NTA in their decision. The NTA has already conducted the JEE Mains where attendance was more or less normal and is now gearing up to conduct the NEET exam.

The NTA has also detailed guidelines for aspirants appearing for the exam amid COVID - staggered time slots, temperature scans, separate isolation rooms for students displaying COVID-19 symptoms. While NTA has stated there will be no 'body frisking', candidates are allowed to only carry a mask, gloves, transparent water bottle, 50 ml hand sanitizer and exam related documents. Elaborate arrangements have been made to sanitise the centres before and after the conduct of the examinations, give fresh masks and (on demand) hand gloves in view of COVID-19 pandemic. NEET will be on September 13, inspite several state government's approaching the SC seeking a stay. M