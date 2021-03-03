Kamal Haasan's MNM Announces 7-point Agenda For Welfare Of Women Ahead Of Tamil Nadu Polls

Kamal Haasan’s Makkal Needhi Maiam (MNM) political party on March 3 has revealed its seven-point agenda for the welfare of women ahead of the upcoming assembly elections. From ‘monetising household work’ to ensuring ‘50% women in uniform, MNM has catalogued its agendas for women in the state as Haasan’s party geared up to contest in the sixteenth legislative assembly election set to take place on April 6, 2021, to elect the members from 234 constituencies of the Legislative Assembly in the state of Tamil Nadu in India.

Earlier, Haasan had said, “The people of Tamil Nadu are ready for change. Our force has gone to the polls to vote for the 'Battery Torch' symbol” and added that “victory is ours”.

According to MNM’s press information, it “promises to give dignity and recognition for homemakers”. It also proposes that “every uniformed sector in state services should have 50% women representation” and laid forth the ideas to protect the women in distress. According to MNM, the hostels in every district should have a free emergency overnight stray for women in distress and “establish a follow-up system” on the complaints registered with 181 women’s helpline.

Further, MNM has also said that it would work towards making universal distribution of feminine products including sanitary napkins through PDS for the poor. “Run by women, for women”, Haasan’s party has suggested, “Magalir Vangi” to be established for the women. Other points include umbrella support for single mothers, the establishment of personal care spaces, and free reproductive health check-ups for all women.

Haasan says MNM is 'ready' for Tamil Nadu Poll

After the Election Commission announced the dates of the upcoming Tamil Nadu elections, President Kamal Haasan has said that the party was ‘ready’ to contest the polls. Haasan had even pledged to p[romise to divulge more details after he formally files his candidacy paper in the state. On March 3, apart from the women welfare agenda, MNM revealed seven projects for the benefit of the youth of the party, sports development. Haasan also met with journalists at the party's Chennai headquarters before launching his election campaign.

