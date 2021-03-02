Kamal Haasan Starrer 'Vikram' Crosses 20 Million Views; Makers To Drop Update Soon

Vikram happens to be one of the most highly anticipated upcoming films of Kamal Haasan, as the veteran actor brings forth his political drama for the audiences. The response that the film’s teaser has received till now has revealed the kind of excitement that his fans have for the movie. As the movie moves towards the completion of its production, its teaser has already received over 20 million views on Youtube. Looking at the stellar response from the fans, Raaj Kamal Films International has announced that an update of the film will be shared soon.

Vikram teaser crosses 20 million views, update to be announced soon

While the Vikram teaser was released a few months ago, it is only recently that it has crossed 20 million views on Youtube. On that note, the makers have acknowledged the milestone and assured in their recent the netizens that a new update would soon be announced. Their tweet reads, “Vikram teaser crosses 20 million Youtube views. New announcement coming soon”. The news of the upcoming announcement was received with all kinds of excited reactions from netizens.

Vikram teaser crosses 20 million YouTube views. New announcement coming soon! #RKFI #KH232 pic.twitter.com/iJMcYwf26S — Raaj Kamal Films International (@RKFI) March 1, 2021

They expressed their excitement saying that they are waiting for the film to release. Some of the fans were also making guesses about when the movie would actually release. Expected to be a political action-thriller film, it is the sequel of the 1986 film with the same title. It has been directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj, the man who is also responsible for directing the recent hit Master. While not many details about the film have been revealed yet, the teaser shows that Kamal Haasan’s role will have a scary and negative demeanour, as the trailer’s end shows him throw a couple of axes with an evil laugh.

waiting 🤩🤩🤩 — Marco Reus (@MarcoRe98142414) March 1, 2021

Diwali rls ? — Sidharth SFC (@Sidhart23876161) March 1, 2021

Wow.... 😍😍😍 we are ⏳Waiting#மக்கள்சின்னம்_பேட்டரிடார்ச் — Wizam Ahamad Karthick (@AhamadWizam) March 1, 2021

Along with Vikram, Kamal Haasan is also all set to star in Indian 2, which also in the process of production. Like Vikram, it will also be a sequel to a previous instalment. Kamal Haasan has played many memorable characters in his acting career. Some of his most memorable films include Chachi 420, Sadma, Vishwaroopam II and many others.

