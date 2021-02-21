Kamal Nath Has Close-shave At Indore Hospital As Lift Plunges 12 Feet; Probe Ordered

In a close shave for ex-Madhya Pradesh CM Kamal Nath, the 74-year-old politician faced a lift mishap in Indore while visiting DNS hospital on Sunday. Reports state that Nath along with a few Congress MLAs - Sajjan Verma, Jitu Patwari, Vishal Patel were stuck in a lift in the hospital when he was visiting a former minister's father. The lift reportedly fell 12 feet, but all escaped unhurt. The ex-CM shared a photo of himself after the mishap, thanking Lord Hanuman for escaping unhurt.

Taking cognizance of the issue, MP CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan directed Indore collector to probe into the issue. Dialling the ex-CM and ascertaining the Congress leaders' well-being, CM Chouhan thanked God for their escape. The reason for the malfunction is yet to known.

Earlier in the day, Nath advised Congress workers to identify what the general public wants. Addressing Divisional Congress Worker's Conference in Indore, Nath claimed that votes of people who watched TV serials mattered, not those who watched news channels while seeking to win elections. Congress recently failed to win a majority in by-polls in Madhya Pradesh, concluding Jyotiraditya Scindia's rebellion with a success.

Madhya Pradesh crisis

The crisis in the Kamal Nath government started when Congress alleged BJP of poaching 4 MLAs - two of which returned to Kamal Nath's folds. Soon, 22 MLAs including 6 cabinet ministers - loyal to Jyotiraditya Scindia - quit the party, reducing the Congress to a minority government with 92 MLAs. Following this, Scindia resigned from Congress and then joined the BJP. After Nath stepped down as CM and the Madhya Pradesh Speaker accepted all 22 MLAs' resignation, all of them promptly joined BJP. Scindia's rebellion paid off with 16 rebel MLAs being given cabinet portfolios in cabinet expansion and 19 rebels managed to get re-elected in the by-polls. Recently, in the third cabinet expansion, two more Scindia loyalists got cabinet berths - taking the total to 15 rebel ministers. Scindia now holds sway over half of 4-term CM Shivraj Chouhan's cabinet and recently defended the Farm Laws and the Budget in the Rajya Sabha.

