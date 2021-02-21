Maharashtra CM Bans Large Gatherings; Warns Citizens To Wear Masks Or Face Lockdown Soon

As Maharashtra reports 7000 COVID-19 cases on a daily basis, Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray on Sunday, warned citizens to wear masks and observe social distancing, else face lockdown, in a Facebook Live session. Announcing ban of religious, political, social gatherings in the state, Thackeray said that he will monitor the situation for 8-15 days and decide on a lockdown. He also said that several parts of Maharashtra like Amaravati, Yavatmal will be put under restrictions starting from Monday.

Talking about the possibility of a second wave, he briefed, "Now again Corona is seen making its U-turn in our state. In next 15 days will be clear whether it is a second wave or no. We all became slightly irresponsible, with many roaming outside freely - not wearing masks. Today around 7000 new Corona cases has been reported. Last week, people were so casual saying “Corona is no where”, now see the situation. We are disrespecting our Corona warriors. It is heart-breaking."

Stating that many state ministers like Rajesh Tope, Jitendra Awhad, Yashomati Thakur have been infected by COVID-19, he pointed that number of cases in Mumbai was doubling in just a week. Invoking Chhatrapati Shivaji's battle plan with a sword and shield, he said "while the sword is not here yet, masks are our shields". Asking all political parties to co-operate he urged them to hold no physical rallies and told offices to use staggered timings, keeping staff working from home wherever possible.

Batting for lockdown, he said, "Lockdown has worked against breaking Covid spread, it is proven in many countries. In many countries now like UK, Israel - there is a lockdown. So now, I am imposing some restrictions in state. I have informed the district administration to take action in their respective districts. We have curtailed public presence in govt programmes now."

Briefing about the COVID-19 vaccination drive underway in Maharashtra, he said, " 9 lacs frontline workers vaccinated in state till now. All negative rumours related to vaccines with respect to side effects have been put to rest. I urge remaining Covid warriors to take the vaccine without any hesitation." On the timeline when the vaccine will be available for locals, he added, "You guys must be thinking when are we getting the vaccine but that is “upar waale ki meherbani” - that is central govt."

Issuing a warning to all COVID-idiots, he concluded, "All those who want lockdown will not wear mask and all those who don't want lockdown, they will wear a mask. We will observe now for 8 days. Once again I urge people - WEAR MASK AND AVOID LOCKDOWN".

COVID-19 in Maharashtra

The state of Maharashtra has been witnessing a severe surge of cases with several districts including Mumbai facing the threat of another lockdown. On Saturday, 6,281 people tested positive for the virus with the death rate witnessing a surge as well. Mumbai has also been a witness to the major spurt of COVID-19 reporting 897 new cases in a day. Officials of the Brihanmumbai Municipal Body (BMC) have warned that the next 15 days are crucial for Mumbai with the active cases increasing by nearly 29% in the state. The Centre has observed that the two states account for 77% of total Covid-19 active cases in the country, and has asked the respective state governments to ramp up their efforts in place for overall testing.

