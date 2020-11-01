Kamal Nath Repeats 'Yes, I Said Item'; Refutes Scindia's Claim Of Calling Him A 'dog'

After being barred from being a 'star campaigner' for Congress, ex- Madhya Pradesh CM Kamal Nath on Sunday, refuted calling BJP MP Jyotiraditya Scindia a 'dog', while addressing a press conference at Gwalior. Nath also remained abashed for referring to BJP MP Imarti Devi as 'item', maintaining 'such language'. The State assembly's 28 seats will go to by-polls on November 3 and counting on November 10.

Kamal Nath: 'I didn't call him dog'

"Yesterday, Scindia said that I called him 'kutta'. I neither said, nor I will say that ever in the future. He has given a new name to himself," said Nath.

When asked about his 'item' jibe, he responded, "Yes I said item, even in parliament such language used. I haven't said anything to insult someone. I have seen a lot of Election Commissions in 40 years. No need to get into all these politics. Crowds will give them answer on November 10." He also vowed that Scindia and his 27 loyalists who switched to BJP, resulting in the fall of his government, will never be allowed back in Congress.

Scindia: 'Yes, I am a dog'

On Saturday, Congress-turned-BJP MP Jyotiraditya Scindia on Saturday, proclaimed that he was the public's dog, while addressing a rally in Shadora in Ashok Nagar district. Claiming that Kamal Nath had termed him a dog, Scindia claimed that he was a dog who protected his master - the public, from corrupt people. Scindia also had slip of tongue, while campaigning in Dabra, when he said, 'Vote for Congress', before correcting to 'Vote for BJP'. Congress responded, 'he knows Congress is the only way for the growth in MP ahead!'

EC revokes Kamal Nath's 'star campaigner'

Earlier on Friday, the Election Commission of India (EC) revoked Nath's 'star campaigner' status after repeated violation of Model Code of Conduct. Last Sunday, Nath referred to Scindia loyalist and minister Imarti Devi as an 'item', while addressing a rally in Dabra - which the EC ruled as a violation. Apart from this case, Kamal Nath also faces FIRs in Gwalior, Datia fro violating COVID-19 SOPs in a rally. Congress has already moved the Supreme Court challenging EC's decision to revoke Nath's 'star-campaigner' status.

Madhya Pradesh crisis & bypolls

The crisis in the Kamal Nath government started when Congress alleged BJP of poaching 4 MLAs - two of which returned to Kamal Nath's folds. Soon, 22 MLAs including 6 cabinet ministers - loyal to Jyotiraditya Scindia - quit the party, reducing the Congress to a minority government with 92 MLAs. Following this, Scindia resigned from Congress and then joined the BJP. After Nath stepped down as CM and the Madhya Pradesh Speaker accepted all 22 MLAs' resignation, all of them promptly joined BJP. Three more Congress MLAs have joined BJP since then - vacating 27 seats in the Assembly.

