Kamal Nath Unleashes Bitter Post-resignation Attack; Says Madhya Pradesh Has Lost All Hope

In his first response after resigning hours ahead of the floor test ordered by the Supreme Court, Kamal Nath said that it is the defeat of the state's trust. Taking to Twitter he said, "Today, Madhya Pradesh has lost its hopes and trust, the greedy have won. No one can win by defeating the self-esteem of Madhya Pradesh. I will continue to work for the development of Madhya Pradesh."

आज मध्यप्रदेश की उम्मीदों और विश्वास की हार हुई है , लोभी और प्रलोभी जीत गए हैं ।

मध्यप्रदेश के आत्मसम्मान को हराकर कोई नहीं जीत सकता।

मैं पूरी इच्छाशक्ति से मध्यप्रदेश के विकास के लिए काम करता रहूँगा। — Office Of Kamal Nath (@OfficeOfKNath) March 20, 2020

मै प्रदेश की जनता का धन्यवाद व आभार मानता हूँ , जिन्होंने इन 15 माह में मुझे पूर्ण सहयोग प्रदान किया।

आपके प्रेम -स्नेह - सहयोग की बदौलत ही मेरी सरकार ने इन 15 माह में प्रदेश की तस्वीर बदलने का कार्य किया है।

1/2 — Office Of Kamal Nath (@OfficeOfKNath) March 20, 2020

Kamal Nath's resignation

Kamal Nath on Friday announced his resignation as the CM of the state ahead of the floor test in the state Assembly. During his speech, Kamal Nath slammed the BJP for keeping Congress MLAs as hostages. On the eve of Kamal Nath's resignation, the Madhya Pradesh Speaker NP Prajapati had accepted the resignations of 16 remaining Congress MLAs, taking the half-way mark in the assembly to 103. The BJP has paraded 106 MLAs before the Governor and alleged that the Congress has only 90.said he has accepted the resignation of 16 rebel Congress MLAs, leading to a likely collapse of the nearly 15-month old Kamal Nath government. He then went to hand over his resignation to the Governor.

Speaking to the media he said, "In 15 months, it was my endeavour to give a new direction to the state, change the picture of the state. What was my fault? What was my fault in these 15 months? The people of this country can see the truth behind the incident where MLAs are being held hostage in Bengaluru...The truth will come out. People will not forgive them. (BJP sochti hai ki mere pradesh ko hara kar ke khud jeet jaaegi )(BJP thinks that they can defeat MP and win themselves). They can never do that."

SC orders floor test

In a massive decision, the Supreme Court has on Thursday ordered floor test for Madhya Pradesh assembly to take place on March 20. The floor test will be by show of hands and it shall be video graphed, ordered the SC. In its order, the apex court fixed the time as 5 PM and added that if the 16 rebel MLA’s want to be a part of the test, then the Karnataka DGP and MP DGP shall ensure their security.

