Kangana Ranaut Takes Dig At Shiv Sena's Bhiwandi Neglect, Feels Unsure Of Mumbai's Future

Kangana Ranaut took a dig at Shiv Sena-headed Maharashtra Government in the wake of the Bhiwandi Building crash in which 25 people have been rescued and about 41 bodies have been taken out by the NDRF (National Disaster Response Force). She addressed her tweet to Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray, Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut and the BMC and hit out at them for their negligence in the case.

Kangana wrote in Hindi, "While my house was demolished illegally.. if only you would have paid so much attention to this building [one collapsed in Bhiwandi] at that time, about fifty people would have been alive today. These many young people were not killed at Pulwama against Pakistan as many innocent people have been killed due to your negligence. God knows what will happen of Mumbai".

Bhiwandi Building Collapse

A three-storey building located in Bhiwandi, Thane collapsed around 3:40 am on September 21. Soon after the collapse NDRF, TDRF (Thane Disaster Relief Force), fire brigade and police team reached the location for rescue operations. Nearly 25 people were pulled out alive from the debris while 41 dead bodies were taken out in which 18 were children including 3 toddlers. The building was not listed in the dilapidated structures of the Bhiwandi-Nizampur Municipal Corporation. A case has been registered against the owner of the building and two civic officials have been suspended in relation to the collapse.

Kangana’s property at Pali Hill, that served as an office of her film production house Manikarnika Films had been razed amid intense drama as she was on her way to Mumbai from Manali, on September 9. The action was taken amid her sharp exchanges with Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut as her strong statements against the Mumbai Police in the Sushant Singh Rajput case and alleged Bollywood-drug mafia nexus had sparked a controversy.

