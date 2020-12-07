Kapil Mishra Mocks Yogendra Yadav's 'Bharat Bandh' rules; Photoshops As Jack-of-all-trades

Swaraj India President Yogendra Yadav on Sunday somehow declared that not even the delivery of essential commodities will be permitted during the 'Bharat Bandh' on Tuesday. He said that Chakka Jam will remain in place till 3 pm. Speaking at the Singhu Border, Yogendra Yadav, however, also proclaimed that marriages and emergency services will be allowed and delivery of milk, fruits, vegetables and other services will remain shut, according to ANI.

8 तारीख को सुबह से शाम तक भारत बंद रहेगा। चक्का जाम शाम तीन बजे तक रहेगा। दूध-फल-सब्ज़ी पर रोक रहेगी। शादियों और इमरजेंसी सर्विसेज़ पर किसी तरह की रोक नहीं होगी: सिंघु बॉर्डर पर जय किसान आंदोलन से योगेंद्र यादव pic.twitter.com/gvc14gxSLR — ANI_HindiNews (@AHindinews) December 6, 2020

'Is Yogendra Yadav a farmer leader?': Kapil Mishra

Reacting to Yogendra Yadav's claims, BJP leader Kapil Mishra on Sunday asked whether the Swaraj India president is "a leader of farmers?" and termed the Bandh as "Shaheen Bagh-2" He also shared a photoshopped image of Yogendra Yadav with the caption, "Only emergency services will be allowed on 8th"=

In a statement, the BJP leader said that the farmers' protests or bandh and other things are an issue between them and the Centre but he is opposed to "professional protesters" hijacking their protests. "These people want to recreate a Shaheen Bagh-2 under the name of farmers protests. Every three to four months, these professional protesters come and put Delhi under a siege. We will not accept it," Mishra said.

According to media reports, Yadav had claimed that Home Minister Amit Shah himself objected to his presence in the Farmer-Centre talks. “Though the farmers union decided that the invitation to the meeting would be accepted only if the four representatives were also added to the delegation, I was informed that Amit Shah personally objected to me being a part of it. The government said that I was political. The farmers’ union were ready to boycott the meeting but they went ahead with it on my insistence,” Yogendra Yadav had said about his exclusion.

Opposition parties support Tuesday's 'Bharat Bandh'

Meanwhile, Opposition parties, including many regional outfits, on Sunday came out in strong support of the Bharat Bandh' on December 8 called by farmer unions which have been protesting on Delhi's borders for 12 days demanding the repeal of the Centre's new agri-marketing laws.

Prominent leaders including Congress president Sonia Gandhi, NCP leader Sharad Pawar, CPI(M) general secretary Sitaram Yechury, DMK chief M K Stalin and PAGD chairman Farooq Abdullah also issued a joint statement backing the proposed day-long strike and pressed the Centre to meet the legitimate demands of the protesters.

Claiming that their agitation has spread across the nation, farmer leaders, who have maintained that their protest is apolitical, welcomed the support and urged all to come forward to make Tuesday's Bharat Bandh a success. After five rounds of talks between the Centre and the farmer unions failed to end the impasse, the two sides are again set to meet on December 9, a day after the countrywide strike.

