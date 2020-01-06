Kapil Sibal Demands Resignation Of Home Minister & JNU VC Amid Brutal Campus Violence

Congress leader Kapil Sibal on January 6, demanded the resignation of Home Minister Amit Shah and JNU vice-chancellor M Jagadesh Kumar over the brutal campus violence unleashed on the eve of January 5. Sibal said the entire incident was a conspiracy led by the VC and ABVP students.

Speaking to the media Sibal said, "Who gave masked men permission to enter inside the campus? If they entered, then what did the VC do? Why did the VC not ask the cops to come and what was the Home Minister doing? The probe will take 6 months, then we know what will happen. Such an incident has never happened. This is the conspiracy of VC and ABVP. The VC should be dismissed and Home Minster must resign but this will never happen. People should now know what is the agenda of these parties. Did We instigate Jamia? The blame game is a habit of Prime Minister and Home Minister. Why is the PM silent on the damage of property in yesterday's incident?" he added.

Taking to microblogging site Sibal condemned the violence done on students. Taunting the BJP's slogan he termed the incident as 'Achhe Din' with the collaboration of the Delhi police.

JNUSU blames VC

The JNU Students Union (JNUSU) and teachers' community blamed the JNU vice-chancellor, M Jagadesh Kumar for the brutal campus violence unleashed on Sunday night. Calling it an attempt to "terrorise the students" the teachers' community demanded an immediate ousting of the JNU VC.

"This Vice-Chancellor is a cowardly Vice-Chancellor who introduces illegal policies through the backdoor, runs away from the questions of students or teachers and then manufactures a situation to demonize JNU," said a statement from JNUSU. "For nearly seventy days now, the students of JNU have been fighting a courageous battle to save their university from the clutches of privatisation and greed. The VC is adamant that by sending a message that a fee hike has happened in JNU, he can prove that accessible education is not possible," it added.

JNU violence

Violence broke out at Jawaharlal Nehru University on Sunday night as masked men armed with sticks and rods attacked students and teachers and damaged property on the campus, prompting the administration to call in the police which conducted a flag march. At least 28 people, including JNU Students' Union president Aishe Ghosh, were injured as chaos reigned on the campus for nearly two hours.

Eyewitnesses alleged the attackers entered the premises when a meeting was being held by JNU Teachers' Association on the issue of violence on campus and assaulted students and professors. They also barged into three hostels. Video footage aired by some TV channels showed a group of men, who were brandishing hockey sticks and rods, moving around a building. The Left-controlled JNUSU and the RSS-backed ABVP blamed each other for the incident.

