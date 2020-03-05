Government Not Ready To Discuss Delhi Riots, Wants To Spread 'vivaad': Cong's Kapil Sibal

Senior Congress leader Kapil Sibal has said that the government is not ready to discuss the Delhi riots in Parliament and is thus trying to postpone the same. He went on to add that that the government is trying to increase 'vivaadh' or dispute among people since it leads to polarisation, and that will help them politically.

Politics over Delhi riots

Speaking to ANI on Thursday morning, he said that the Home Minister should answer the questions which are being raised by the Opposition and the public in general. Sibal added that they are asking for a date after the festival of Holi although it makes no difference in the date of discussion. Sibal questioned the logic behind the postponement.

Sibal was also asked about the Congress MLAs from Madhya Pradesh who have been allegedly whisked away by BJP. The Congress party has stated that this is because of the upcoming Rajya Sabha polls. Sibal said, "Those who have money will poach the politicians. Those who received 90%-95% electoral bonds will be able to do such things. They did it in Karnataka, Goa and now they are doing so again."

Congress spokesperson Randeep Surjewala on Thursday alleged that there must be a probe as to who arranged for the charter plane to fly 4 Congress MLAs to Bengaluru. Claiming that the Yediyurappa government which had already successfully made the Congress-JD(S) government fall in Karnataka, was behind this, Congress demanded answers. Putting the onus on the media, Surjewala said that these questions should be put to BJP to know the truth.

The Congress government in Madhya Pradesh has come under threat on account of an increasing number of MLAs allegedly being dissatisfied, and even on the cusp of resigning. Some of these MLAs are in Bengaluru, while others are also in Delhi, apart from in Madhya Pradesh.

