Karnataka Agriculture Minister Calls Farmer Committing Suicide 'cowards'; Won't Apologise

Karnataka Agriculture Minister BC Patil sparked controversy on Thursday after he claimed that farmers who committed suicide were cowards and that no true farmer would take such a step. Speaking to the bamboo growers at Ponnampet in Kodagu district, BC Patil was explaining the profits of the agriculture business during which he claimed that farmers who took the extreme step of taking their lives were cowards and that they did not understand the perks of the agrarian sector. The Karnataka Agriculture Minister went on to clarify later that he never called the farmers as cowards and that he was referring to those who committed suicide.

BC Patil sparks controversy

Speaking to the farmers at Ponnampet, BC Patil was giving an anecdote of his interaction with a farmer woman who wore 'nice' gold bangles & said that the woman purchased the bangles after toiling as a farmer for 35 years. He went on cite the lady's example as a reason for farmers to not commit suicide and stressed that farmers who couldn't look after their families were cowards and that they should 'live and achieve'.

"This lady was wearing nice gold bangles. I asked her, where did the bangles come from? You look like you have a lot of money. Do you know what she said? She said 'this soil, I have worked hard in this soil for 35 years.' 'This mother gave me the gold,' she said. Doesn't that make you happy? Today farmers who are committing suicide- this is the response to them. Farmers who commit suicide are cowards. A coward who cannot look after his wife and children commits suicide. He should live and achieve. No true farmer should commit suicide. That lady is an example. If a woman can achieve so much, why can't others?", BC Patil said while addressing the farmers at Ponnampet on Thursday.

'Never said farmers are cowards': Patil

However, BC Patil later clarified that his 'cowards' remark was directed at those who committed suicide, and not the farmers. Calling farmers the backbone of the nation, the state Agriculture Minister said that it was the government's job to look after farmers and ensure that they do not take such drastic steps. He also cited history to reiterate his claim that those who committed suicide were cowards. Further, Patil also went on to say that he spoke about the farmers as he held the respective portfolio and ruled out the possibility of apologizing for his remarks. The minister said that it was the intention of the BJP-led state government to help the farmers lead good lives and that the government was working towards it.

"I reiterate, I said whoever commits suicide is a coward. I never said that farmers are cowards. Farmers are the backbone of the nation. The government has to look after the farmers and ensure they don't commit suicide. History says that committing suicide is cowardice. Not just farmers whoever commits suicide is a coward. Being the agriculture minister, I spoke about farmers. I have said farmers shouldn't commit suicide therefore there is no question of apology. I have said when we have fallen we have to swim and win, is it wrong. Farmers have to live a good life that's our intention, for that we are doing our work", BC Patil clarified on his initial statement speaking to reporters later on Thursday.

Congress condemns Karnataka Agriculture Minister's remarks

Congress Karnataka unit spokesperson V S Ugrappa condemned the Minister's statement, saying he has shown disrespect to the farming community. "It's a disrespect to the farmers. He should apologise for it," Ugrappa told PTI. He said the Minister should have gone into the subject to find why some farmers commit suicide. "No farmer wishes to end life. There are many reasons such as floods and droughts, which have not been understood and solved yet. Instead of understanding the gravity of the problem, the Minister gives such an irresponsible statement," Ugrappa said.

