Karnataka Minister Says Govt Mulling Ban On Love Jihad 'at Any Cost'; Slams Siddaramaiah

Karnataka Revenue Minister R Ashoka revealed the government's plan to 'ban Love Jihad at any cost' in the state and hit out at Congress leader & ex-CM Siddaramaiah for opposing a ban on the alleged practice. Slamming Siddaramaiah for opposing the government's proposed legislation, R Ashoka categorically stated that love jihad will be banned and those indulging in it will be jailed. After Yogi Adityanath's Uttar Pradesh government enacted the 'Prohibition of Unlawful Religious Conversion Ordinance, 2020' law, other BJP-ruled states, including Assam, Madhya Pradesh & Haryana, have announced plans of enacting similar legislations.

Speaking to reporters in Mandya district's KR Pete on Wednesday, R Ashoka termed love jihad as a threat to women in Karnataka and said that the Yediyurappa-led govt will ban it at any cost. Taking on ex-CM Siddaramaiah, the BJP leader said that there was no longer a Congress government in place in the state and that the BJP was certain of passing the legislation to ban love jihad. R Ashoka also alleged that Siddaramaiah's remarks opposing love jihad were done so to appease minorities and draw votes from them and that such statements caused divides between two religions.

'Who is Siddaramaiah? Is he running the government?'

"Siddaramaiah is passing such statements for the sake of votes, vote politics and minority votes. It is creating a tussle between religions. Karnataka government will ban love jihad at any cost. Whoever does love jihad wlll be jailed and will be sent to Parappa Aghrahara", R Ashoka said, speaking to reporters.

"Who is Siddaramaiah to say the law won't be passed? Is he running the government? It is not his government anymore. Both at the Centre and at the state it is the BJP in power. BJP has decided today that those who practice love jihad will be punished strictly and will be jailed", Ashoka said, slamming the senior Congress leader. Siddaramaiah had earlier opposed the government's move to ban love jihad and had said that he wouldn't allow the legislation to be tabled in the Assembly.

What is 'Love Jihad'?

As per some organizations, 'love jihad' refers to inter-religious marriages where the woman converts to Islam either by force or guile in order to marry a Muslim man. In 2010, the then Kerala Chief Minister VS Achuthanandan had accused PFI and some other organizations of planning to turn the state into a Muslim-majority state by doling out money. Earlier this year, MoS Home Affairs G Kishan Reddy informed the Parliament that 'love jihad' is not defined under the current laws. Moreover, he stated that no case of 'love jihad' has been reported by any of the Central agencies.

