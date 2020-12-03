Siddaramaiah Calls Yediyurappa 'most Incompetent CM' Over Cabinet Reshuffle Delay

Ahead of the long-anticipated Cabinet reshuffle in Karnataka, senior Congress leader Siddaramaiah hit out at Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa calling him the 'most incompetent CM' of the state, remarking that the BJP Leader had not expanded his cabinet even a year-and-a-half into his term.

Claiming that marginal sections in Karnataka were being 'threatened' by communal BJP leaders, Siddaramaiah alleged that after his discussion with 'progressive thinkers, socialist and secular proponents in Mysore' all were of the same opinion. The leader also alleged that while the Congress believed in 'harmony and universal brotherhood,' the BJP believed in 'instigating violence in the name of religion.'

.@BSYBJP is the most incompetent CM of Karnataka. The cabinet has not been expanded even after 1.5 years and not even one programme has been implemented till now.



Had a discussion with progressive thinkers, socialist and secular proponents in Mysore today. All of them are of the opinion that marginalised sections are being threatened by the communal @BJP4India leaders.



We believe in harmony & universal brotherhood. @BJP4India believes in instigating violence in the name of religion.



People only will decide about who has ISIS mindset.



Karnataka Cabinet Reshuffle

On November 21, Yediyurappa had announced that cabinet expansion in Karnataka will take place within three days. Even as BJP high-command kept Yediyurappa waiting, the chief minister has said that he will finalize the list in three days and a program will be planned thereafter for the swearing-in of new Ministers. However, the date passed by.

Later on November 29, Yediyurappa remarked that the Cabinet expansion may take some more time as the higher commands were yet to hold talks regarding the reshuffling. "We have to wait (for Cabinet expansion)," he said as he left for Chitradurga.

On November 18, Yediyurappa had met BJP president JP Nadda in New Delhi to discuss the cabinet reshuffle, following which he had said the party national president has sought a couple of days time to consult other leaders on the matter.

Several aspirants including 8-time MLA Umesh Katti, who were not included in the cabinet previously, also Chief ministers political secretary MP Renukacharya, among others, have met Yediyurappa pitching for their induction into the cabinet. A few MLAs had met BJP state president Nalin Kumar Kateel on Thursday. While several of the old guards like Katti are waiting for a chance to be inducted into the Ministry, Congress-JD(S) rebels like AH Vishwanath, R Shankar and MTB Nagaraj, who helped the BJP come to power and are now party MLCs, are also aspiring for slots. The cabinet currently has 27 members, and seven berths are still vacant.

