Karnataka BJP MLA Breaches Lockdown Amid Covid; Celebrates Birthday, Serves Biryani

Despite strict guidelines to follow the lockdown amid rising coronavirus cases across India, a Karanataka MLA was spotted on Friday celebrating his birthday, thus flouting the norms of social distancing. The videos and pictures from the event surfaced on social media in which Turuvekere MLA Masale Jayaram was seen cutting his birthday cake while many people gathered outside his home for the feast.

As per reports, Turuvekere MLA Jayaram, celebrated his birthday and invited people of Idaguru village, CS Pura hobli in Gubbi taluk on Friday. Sources also said that biryani was served to the people who attended the party. Soon, Police took action and had a hard time preventing people from coming out of their homes for the MLA's birthday feast.

The total number of coronavirus cases in the state crossed the 200 mark, with 10 new positive cases being confirmed in the state, the Health Department said on Friday. As on April 10, 207 COVID-19 positive cases were confirmed including six deaths and 34 discharges, the Health department said in a bulletin.

From across the state, the most number of infections have been reported in Bengaluru with 71 cases, followed by Mysuru 42, Dakshina Kannada 12. Those discharged includes 17 patients from Bengaluru, five from Dakshina Kannada, three from Davangere, two each from Uttara Kannada, Chikkaballapura and Kalaburagi, and one each from Mysuru, Dharwad and Kodagu.

Among those dead are two from Kalaburagi and one each from Bengaluru, Bagalkote, Gadag and Tumakuru.

Coronavirus cases in India

Meanwhile, as per health ministry, India has conducted 1,44,910 tests on 130,792 suspected COVID-19 patients in 146 government and 67 private laboratories, Agarwal said. The country reported 678 new cases and 33 deaths on Thursday, bringing the number of confirmed cases to 6,412, and the number of deaths to 199. Over 500 patients have recovered and been discharged. The number of cases has been doubling every 4.1 days, the health ministry had said earlier.

