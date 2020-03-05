Karnataka CM Yediyurappa Announces Rs 400 Cr Budget To Build 'twin-towers' In Bengaluru

On Thursday, the Karnataka government announced the construction of a twin tower-like structure in Bengaluru which would accommodate all government departments in one place. The twin-tower building would have around 25 floors and would be built at a budget of 400 crores. The building would help streamline all the government work, all of which would take place in these two buildings. The structure is said to be built at the Anand Rao Circle in Bengaluru. This move was announced by Karnataka Chief Minister while presenting the State budget in the Assembly.

"To facilitate all the Government Departments to function in one building, a "Twin-Towers" building with 25 storeys will be constructed at Anand Rao Circle, Bengaluru, with an expenditure of Rs 400 crore," said Karnataka Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa while presenting the budget in the state Assembly.

Other development works announced

Apart from this BS Yediyurappa also announced the construction of a road cross-over facility for pedestrians which will be provided through 24 metro stations. "The construction of 56 km-long Outer Ring Road - Airport Metro from Central Silk Board junction to Bengaluru International Airport via K R Puram and Hebbala at an estimated cost of Rs 14,500 crore will be commenced during the year 2020-21," he said. The CM also allocated Rs 1,000 crore from the state budget for the restoration of Bengaluru roads along with an infrastructural development of 276 Karnataka public schools.

'State facing economic difficulties'

While presenting the state budget in the assembly, Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa revealed that the State was facing unprecedented economic difficulties following an Rs 8,887 crore reduction in the State's share in central taxes. Yediyurappa stated that Karnataka's share in central taxes had come down by Rs 8,887 crore in 2019-20 as per the revised budget estimates of the central government. Therefore the state's revenue resources have been reduced.

(With Agency Inputs)