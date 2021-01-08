Karnataka Govt Schemes To Provide Upto Rs 3 Lakh To Brahmin Brides From Weaker Sections

Even as speculations are rife over the leadership change in BJP Karnataka, BS Yediyurappa-led government is going hammers and tongs to appease various communities. In the latest attempt, the State Brahmin Development Board, that was set up last year, has launched two new schemes that provide cash to Brahmin brides. The two schemes, namely, ‘Arundhati’ and “Maitreyi’, will provide Rs 25,000 and Rs 3 lakh respectively to brides from the Economically Weaker Sections (EWS) among Brahmins.



While under the 'Arundathi' scheme, the government will provide Rs 25,000 for Brahmin brides, under the second scheme - Maitreyi - Rs 3 lakh will be provided to Brahmin women who marries a priest. Reports state that the Brahmin board has identified around 500 girls for the Arundhati scheme, while another 25 brides have for the Maitreyi scheme. Earlier, the same board had launched a scheme wherein Rs 500/ month was offered to those who wanted to be trained in puja rituals and sandhya vandana (evening prayers). The Karnataka government has made several other similar boards like Maratha Development board to appease various communities.

READ | Yediyurappa's cabinet expansion still in limbo, hopes pinned on Amit Shah's January visit

Yediyurappa's cabinet expansion

Earlier, in November, Yediyurappa had met BJP chief JP Nadda and had said that the decision will take place within three days. "Regarding cabinet expansion, I have discussed with our (BJP) national president J P Nadda on- what to do, how to do it, in what way changes have to be made. According to me in two days he will confirm and in three-four days, a programme will be planned for the swearing-in of new ministers," Yediyurappa had said.

Many leaders including those who jumped ship from Congress and JDS are awaiting the cabinet expansion, and the leadership has kept Yediyurappa waiting. While 8-time MLA Umesh Katti, political secretary MP Renukacharya, and others who were not included in the cabinet previously, has met the Chief Minister, few MLAs had met BJP state president Nalin Kumar Kateel also. Also, Congress-JD(S) rebels like AH Vishwanath, R Shankar and MTB Nagaraj, who helped the BJP come to power and are now party MLCs, are also aspiring for slots. As per the agreement, Yediyurappa will also have to keep space for Munirathna, following his win from Rajarajeshwari Nagar seat in the November 3 bypoll. The cabinet currently has 27 members, and seven berths are still vacant.

READ | Kerala Gold Smuggling: NIA Files Chargesheet Against 20 Accused; M Sivasankar Not Named

Leadership change in BJP Karnataka?

Demands for a leadership change in the BJP unit of the state has again risen with senior BJP MLA Basanagouda Patil Yatnal once again expressing his desire to the CM. Yatnal, who had earlier spoken openly against Chief Minister Yediyurappa, hinted at leadership change in the state by Sankranthi when Amit Shah will visit the state. "Every year, the sun changes his path and shines on the northern hemisphere on Sankranthi. In Karnataka, the sun will shine on north Karnataka and the era of wholesome development of this region will begin." He added on questions about CM-post, "Who said I cannot be the Chief Minister? I could be if it is my destiny." However, BJP leader Shashikala Jolle, who is also the Minister for Women and Child Welfare, had set aside the talks about leadership change and had asserted that Yediyurappa would complete his remaining term of three years in office.

READ | Pro-Kannada Groups Protest Against Karnataka Govt's Nod For Maratha Development Board

READ | Cabinet Expansion Or Reshuffle Will Be Decided After Discussion With BJP High Command: Karnataka CM