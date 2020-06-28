Karnataka Congress To Hold Cycle Rally As A Mark Of Protest Against Hike In Fuel Prices

Karnataka Congress on Sunday announced that it will hold a cycle rally on June 29 to protest against the hike in fuel prices. Congress leader DK Shivakumar informed that the protest will be held at all district headquarters and Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) office at Bengaluru. Former Leader of Opposition Siddaramaih will also join the cycle protest, he added.

"On June 29, we are holding a protest cycle rally against fuel prices hike. All my party workers and leaders are requested to join the protest on cycle. The protest will be held at all district headquarters and Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) office at Bengaluru. We will gather at KPCC," Shivakumar said.

"Everyone has to come to the office on cycle. I and Siddaramaih will also join the protest on cycle," he said.

Congress Cycle protest in other states

Earlier, in Madhya Pradesh, Congress leader Digvijaya Singh along with his party leaders took out a cycle march to protest against the continuous surge in fuel prices. Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leaders Tejashwi Yadav and Tej Pratap Yadav along with party workers also held a cycle rally to protest the price rise in Patna.

Rise in fuel price

There is a continuous surge in prices of petrol and diesel over the last 21 days; however, there was a halt on price rise on Sunday. Petrol price on Saturday was hiked by 25 paise per litre and diesel by 21 paise, taking the cumulative increase in rates in three weeks to Rs 9.12 and Rs 11.01 respectively. Petrol price in Delhi was hiked to Rs 80.38 per litre from Rs 80.13, while diesel rates were increased to Rs 80.40 a litre from Rs 80.19, according to a price notification of state oil marketing companies. Rates have been increased across the country but the final retail selling price differs from state to state depending on the incidence of local sales tax or VAT.

