Karnataka DyCM Karjol Claims 'Shivaji Maharaj Was A Kannadiga' Amid Row Over Border Areas

Stirring a fresh controversy amid the ongoing row over the border areas, Karnataka Deputy CM Govind Karjol alleged that Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj is a "Kannadiga". Alleging that Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray does not know history, Karjol told the media on January 31 that the great king's forefather Belliyappa hailed from Karnataka. Claiming that Belliyappa left for Maharashtra after the drought in Gadag, the BJP leader added that Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj was the fourth generation of this family.

PTI quoted Karnataka Deputy CM Govind Karjol as saying, "Thackeray does not know history. Shivaji's forefather Belliyappa was from Soratur in Gadag district in Karnataka. When there was drought in Gadag, Belliyappa left for Maharashtra. Shivaji was the fourth generation of the family. Thackeray should remember that Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, whom the Shiv Sena perceives as its icon and named its party after him, was a Kannadiga."

The war of words between the leaders from the two states escalated on January 27 when Thackeray released a book giving an account of the border dispute. Speaking during the ceremony, the Shiv Sena supremo demanded that the Marathi-speaking regions in Karnataka should be declared a Union Territory till the Supreme Court gives a verdict on the matter. In response, Karnataka Deputy CM Laxman Savadi said that Mumbai should be a part of Karnataka and that the Centre should declare it a Union territory till then.

The dispute over border areas

There has been a longstanding dispute between Maharashtra and Karnataka over the status of predominantly Marathi-speaking regions such as Belagavi. Speaking in the Maharashtra Assembly on December 20, 2019, Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray re-ignited the tensions as he referred to these areas as 'Karnataka-occupied Maharashtra'. Moreover, he accused the BJP government in Karnataka of oppressing the Marathi-speaking people. Thackeray has consistently reiterated his government's commitment to bring back "Karnataka-occupied Marathi speaking and cultural areas".

Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray remarked, "Like PoK, there is a Karnataka-occupied Maharashtra. People in Belagavi are not only Hindus but also Marathi-speaking people and wanted to be part of Maharashtra. However, they are facing oppression from the BJP-led government in Karnataka. Even for speaking the truth, the Belagavi mayor was booked for treason."

