Karnataka Govt Announces ₹1,610 Cr Relief Package For Farmers, MSMEs & Others Amid Covid

The Karnataka government on Wednesday has announced ₹ 1,610 crore relief package for farmers, MSMEs, handloom weavers, flower growers, washermen, barbers, auto, and taxi drivers among others. This comes as the state reported 19 more COVID19 cases taking the total toll at 692.

Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa said that the relief package will provide Rs 5000 to 230,000 barbers and 775,000 drivers in the state. It will also provide Rs 5000 each to more than 7.75 lakh auto-rickshaw drivers. Further, he said that flower growers will be given one-time compensation of Rs 25000 per hectare. The Chief Minister also announced a new scheme, Weaver Samman Yojana (Nekarara Sammana yojane) for the benefit of the suffering weavers.



READ: Lockdown relaxations evoke tepid response in Bengal; liquor shops see huge crowd

As per health update on Wednesday, the state has reported a total of 692 cases. While 345 people have been discharged, it has reported 29 deaths.

READ: Coronavirus Live Updates

Details on relief package

The government also announced an 11 percent excise duty hike, which is in addition to the six percent announced in the budget. The relief package also waives monthly fixed charges of electricity bills of MSMEs for two months. It also waives off penalty and interest for a period of two months in payment of fixed charges in the electricity bills of the large industries.

The Chief Minister announced certain benefits for electricity consumers of all categories. Stating that his government has already announced Rs 109 crore weavers loan Waiver scheme, of which Rs 29 crore has been released during 2019-20, he said that the balance amount of Rs 80.00 crore would be released immediately to help weavers.

READ: Telangana government announces extension of lockdown in state till May 29

Under his new scheme, he said that his government would deposit Rs 2,000 directly into the bank account of the handloom weaver through DBT. This will benefit about 54,000 handloom weavers in the state, he said. The relief package also states that in addition to Rs 2,000 to the bank account of 11.80 lakh building workers through DBT, the state will transfer an additional amount of Rs 3,000.



READ: MHA issues SOP for evacuation of Indian nationals stranded abroad, priority to distressed

India's Covid lockdown

Last week, the Ministry of Home Affairs issued a notification extending the nationwide lockdown by 2 weeks till May 17 for the third time. On Tuesday, the Telangana government announces extension of lockdown till May 29. While India has announced considerable relaxations in the Lockdown 3.0, it has also divided the states and the districts into Red, Green and Orange zones classified based on total active cases, doubling rate, the extent of testing and surveillance. Currently, as per Centre, there are 130 districts red zone districts, 284 orange zone districts, 319 green zone districts. India has till May 6 reported 46711 cases with 1583 deaths, 13160 cured/discharged/migrated.