Karnataka Hijab Row: CPI(M) MP Kareem Writes To Centre, Demands Urgent Intervention

Amid the Karnataka Hijab row, CPI(M) MP Elamaram Kareem has now written to Union Minister for Education Dharmendra Pradhan demanding urgent intervention. The MP from Kerala wrote a letter to the union minister claiming intervention to resolve the row. The CPI(M) leader alleged that the government is responsible for the controversy and row was causing deliberate division among students.

In a letter to Dharmendra Pradhan, dated February 8, Elamaram Kareem noted that the controversy created over the issue was ‘unnecessary’ and reiterated that it must be stopped at once. He wrote that the intention of such a move is to create ‘communal polarization’, and that the Hijab has been part of the uniform for many years. He added that disallowing Hijab is ‘misleading’ as it has been used in schools and other institutions before. He said that it was not ‘violating a common dress code’ and the matter needed to be stopped.

"Students wearing hijab along with uniform for so many yrs. In some educational institutes colour of headscarf prescribed. Deliberately manufactured to cause division & arouse communal sentiments," the MP noted in his letter to Dharmendra Padhan. The CPI(M) leader has now demanded an urgent intervention from the minister.

Karnataka govt issues order against clothes that disturb 'equality & integrity'

The Karnataka government last week issued an order against wearing of clothes that tend to disturb equality, integrity and public order. The state government order read, "Invoking 133 (2) of the Karnataka Education Act-1983, which says a uniform style of clothes has to be worn compulsorily. The private school administration can choose a uniform of their choice."

"In the event of the administrative committee not selecting a uniform, clothes which disturb equality, integrity and public law and order should not be worn," the order further added.

The Hijab controversy

Over the past few days, the situation across Karnataka has gotten tense after a government pre-university college in Kundapura issued a notice imposing a total ban on wearing hijab in classrooms, leading to an uproar in neighbouring states as well. However, the situation turned more chaotic after some Hindu students attempted to attend college wearing saffron shawls in protest against students wearing hijab.

In the light of the flare-up, Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai announced the closure of all high schools and colleges for the next three days and asked everyone to cooperate with orders. Section 144 has also been imposed in several regions. Meanwhile, the Karnataka HC has begun hearing the petition filed by Udupi students on the controversy.

