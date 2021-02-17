Karnataka Min R Ashoka Vows To Ban 'anti-social' PFI In State; Says He'll Talk To HM Shah

Karnataka Revenue Minister R Ashoka advocated a ban on the Popular front of India (PFI) and labelled it as a terrorist organisation that was involved in anti-social activities. The Karnataka Minister's reaction comes after two PFI members - Ansad Badruddin and Feroz Khan - were arrested by UP's STF on Tuesday, busting their plot to target high-level dignitaries of Hindu organizations. BJP leader R Ashoka said that he will speak to state Home Minister Basavaraj Bommai to ban PFI in Karnataka and stated that he will speak to Home Minister Amit Shah on the same.

Speaking to Republic TV, R Ashoka claimed that the PFI was involved in anti-social activities and that he had recommended a ban on the outfit several times before. The BJP leader further claimed that the PFI were expanding their offices into Bengaluru and Mysuru and pointed out that they had even attempted to carry out strikes in Uttar Pradesh where two members were apprehended. Ashoka said that BJP would '100%' bring a ban on the PFI and said that both the Centre and state government would do so.

UP STF arrests 2 PFI members, averts plot

Prashant Kumar, UP's ADG Law & Order, in a press conference on Tuesday stated that explosive devices, live battery detonator, pistol, ammunition, pen drives among others were recovered from those arrested. According to sources, Badruddin is said to be the military commander of PFI. Kumar added that they were planning to target high-level dignitaries of Hindu organisations and were recruiting people in PFI to carry out the attack

"We got information on 11 February that these people would come in a train but when we search the trains we did not find them. But we got another input today that the same people will be meeting at Kukrail Picnic Spot where our team nabbed them. Their plan was to execute bomb blast in programs of Hindu organisation and kill numerous people including high-level dignitaries on the occasion of Vasant Panchami," Prashant Kumar, UP ADG Law & Order said.

"The organisation is recruiting people, providing training to them to carry out attacks in any part of the country. They wanted to make small groups of terrorists and activate them so they could carry out attacks when needed," Kumar said while briefly mentioning the Hathras conspiracy when PFI members were arrested. Kumar said 123 people from PFI have been arrested in past one year. February 17 is the foundation day of PFI.

