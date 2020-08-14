Karnataka Minister Hints At Banning SDPI, Predicts 2 Key Decisions In Next Cabinet Meeting

On Friday, Karnataka Rural Development Minister KS Eshwarappa stated that the state government is thinking of banning the Social Democratic Party of India. As per the CCTV footage accessed by Republic TV, the SDPI played a key role in the Bengaluru violence. In one video, SDPI leader Syed Ayaz was purportedly seen inciting violence by making inflammatory statements on a loudspeaker. Terming SDPI as a "silly" organization, Eshwarappa revealed that two important matters shall be discussed in the Cabinet meeting on August 20. This includes the confiscation of properties of those involved in the violence and a ban on the SDPI.

SDPI is a silly org. We're thinking of banning it. Two decisions will be taken shortly. 1st - properties of those involved in violence (in Bengaluru) will be confiscated. 2nd - banning SDPI. These 2 matters will be discussed in cabinet meet on Aug 20: Karnataka Min KS Eshwarappa pic.twitter.com/ZLjuqwmduh — ANI (@ANI) August 14, 2020

Read: BJP Alleges Congress Role In Bengaluru Violence After Kaleem Pasha's Detention

Violence in Bengaluru

At around 8.30 pm on Tuesday, a riot-like situation was witnessed between the KJ Halli and DJ Halli police station limits in East Bengaluru. A huge mob gathered outside the residence of Congress MLA Akhanda Srinivas Murthy demanding immediate action against his relative Naveen. Soon, the police resorted to the use of force to contain the violence. By the time the situation was brought under control at around 1 am on Wednesday, three people were killed, nearly 60 police personnel including DCP Bhimashankar Guled were injured and over 300 vehicles were burnt in the violence.

So far, 206 persons have been arrested for arson, stone-pelting, and attacking the police. This includes Naveen and Kaleem Pasha, the husband of Congress corporator Irshad Begum. Speaking to the media, Congress MLA Akhanda Srinivas Murthy revealed that his house had been set on fire. Calling upon the police to probe and take action against the culprits, he questioned the safety of the common person in the city. Stressing that the rioters were from outside his constituency, the Congress MLA demanded security. Contending that the riot was planned in advance, state Minister CT Ravi cited that petrol bombs and stones were used in the destruction of property. The Bengaluru Police has formed four teams to investigate the violence.

Speaking exclusively to Republic TV on Wednesday, Karnataka Deputy CM Dr. Ashwathnarayan CN disclosed that Naveen, whose communal social media post led to the Bengaluru violence, is a Congress worker. Naveen has claimed that his social media account was hacked. According to the Karnataka Deputy CM, the SDPI took advantage of this post to create a law and order problem.

Read: Bengaluru Violence: JDU Leader Urges Karnataka Govt To Take Stern Action Against Accused