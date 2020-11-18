Karnataka To Bifurcate Bellary District To Carve Vijayanagara: Law Minister Madhuswamy

Karnataka Law Minister Madhuswamy on Wednesday announced that the state Cabinet has decided to carve out a new district 'Vijayanagara', by bifurcating the Bellary district. Work is in progress to identify taluks that will come together to form the new district. However, CM Yediyurappa has stated that Hospete, Kampli, Hagaribommanahalli, Kottur, Hadagali and Harapanahalli will be a part of the Vijayanagara district. The new district, which will be carved out of Ballary is set to be Karnataka's 31st district and it is named after the capital of Vijayanagara Empire which holds historical prominence in the state.

Madhuswamy on Wednesday also said that the state Cabinet has decided to call for an Assembly session from December 7 to 15. Madhuswamy informed that the session will be held in Bengaluru. The Cabinet also decided to enhance the reservation of SC and STs in accordance with their population. Accordingly, a Cabinet sub Committee will be formed to enhance reservation of SC from 15% to 17% and ST from 3% to 7%.

Maratha Development Board announcement

It was also decided in the Cabinet on Wednesday to set up a Maratha Community Development Corporation for the Maratha community living in the state. Madhuswamy said the Corporation will chalk out programmes for the welfare of Maratha community in the state.

However, unhappy with the decision announced on Tuesday, pro-Kannada activists protested in opposition to the announcement on sanctioning separate fund for the development of the Maratha community. All pro-Kannada Organizations called for a Karnataka Bandh on December 5 against the state government.

Meanwhile, CM Yediyurappa is on a one-day visit to Delhi for discussion with Central leadership over the cabinet reshuffle or expansion. He had indicated on November 10 soon after the party's victory in by-polls to two assembly constituencies that cabinet reshuffle is on cards. According to the Chief Minister's tentative tour programme, Yediyurappa is also scheduled to have meetings with various Union Ministers before leaving for Bengaluru at 8:30 pm by a special flight on Wednesday. However, whether it is a cabinet reshuffle or an expansion will be known only after his meeting with Central leadership, Yediyurappa said.

