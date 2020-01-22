Karti Chidambaram Slams Rajinikanth Over Periyar Statement, Calls It 'unfair'

Congress MP Karti Chidambaram on Wednesday, January 22, slammed south superstar Rajinikanth over his statement on Periyar, calling it 'unfair'. Taking to Twitter, the Congress leader called Periyar's contribution to Tamil Nadu as 'Humongous'.

Further, Karti Chidambaram lashed out at Rajinikanth and said that if he is so "keen to enter a public debate", then he should start with expressing his views on current issues.

To judge a historical change maker by a few incidents or utterances is patently unfair. Periyar’s contribution to Tamil Nadu is humongous. @rajinikanth if so keen to enter into a public debate must start with his views on current issues. #CAAProtest #JNUattack #Kashmir etc — Karti P Chidambaram (@KartiPC) January 22, 2020

Read: Will not apologise for remark on Periyar rally: Rajinikanth

Rajinikanth's comment on Periyar

Superstar Rajinikanth made a controversial speech during the Thuglak magazine's 50th-year anniversary function, where he referred to a rally conducted by Periyar.

Rajinikanth alleged that in 1971, Periyar took out a rally in which naked pictures of Lord Ram and Sita were paraded in public and garlanded with slippers. He added that Cho Ramaswamy’s 'Thuglak' was the only magazine to publish about the rally.

Earlier on Tuesday, Rajinikanth has refused to apologize for his comment. He said, "I did not speak on something out of imagination. I've only spoken on what was reported. Sorry, I will not apologize for it .''

Read: AIADMK slams Rajnikanth over 'lucky CM' remark through its official mouthpiece

Protests against Rajinikanth

Rajinikanth's Periyar Row sparked controversy and several protests have been carried out since then. A protest was launched a kilometre away from Rajinikanth's residence by a pro-Tamil group called Thandhai Periyar Dravidar Kazhagam, where more than 50 members raised slogans against the actor.

Moreover, five members from the Adhi Dravidar Peravai also burnt the effigies of Rajinikanth at Madurai on Monday. Along with this, Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) party workers on Tuesday also carried out a protest in Chennai against Rajinikanth's statement.

Read: Chidambaram says Modi govt changed gears, now talking of NPR, not NRC

Read: Setback for Karti Chidambaram as court rejects his plea seeking discharge from I-T case