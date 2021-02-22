KCR Picks PV Narasimha Rao's Daughter For MLC Polls In Attempt To Own Former PM's Legacy

The ruling Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) on Sunday announced Surabhi Vani Devi, daughter of former prime minister PV Narasimha Rao, as its candidate for the upcoming polls to the Telangana Legislative Council.

Vani Devi will make her electoral debut as a TRS candidate from Hyderabad-Ranga Reddy-Mahbubnagar Graduates MLC constituency on March 14. Her candidature was decided by TRS President and Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao himself. An artist and academician, Vani Devi will file her nomination papers on Monday.

Thanking CM KCR for finalising her name, Vani Devi said she would follow the footsteps of her father. Her brother, PV Rajeshwar Rao, had served as an MP from Secunderabad for Congress, while NV Subhash, grandson of PV Narasimha Rao is a BJP leader.

KCR attempts to own PV Rao's legacy

KCR has fielded Vani Devi in an attempt to own the PV Rao legacy - a move that would obstruct the rise of BJP and decimate the Congress, which is often accused of disrespecting the former PM after his demise. Rao was the Prime Minister of India between June 1991 and May 1996. Born on June 28, 1921, he passed away on December 23, 2004.

It was a tactical move when the TRS government announced year-long centenary celebrations of late Narasimha Rao, a native of Telangana, since last June. Around that time, celebrations were held at 50 locations worldwide, for which KCR had sanctioned Rs 10 crore. Seeking to own his legacy, the Chief Minister termed PV Rao as Telangana’s Muddu Bidda (beloved son), rekindling the sentiment of the people.

Biennial Elections to the Legislative Council from two Graduates' constituencies would be held on March 14.

