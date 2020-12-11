Telangana CM KCR Meets Amit Shah In Delhi After High-octane Poll Campaign For Hyderabad

In a surprise move, Telangana Cm K Chandra Shekhara Rao (KCR) on Friday, met with Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Union Jal Shakti Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat at Delhi. KCR is on a visit to the national capital. While the discussion betwen the TRS chief and the BJP top leaders is unknown, the move comes after a highly polarised campaign for the coveted Hyderabad civic polls.

Rajya Sabha cracks down on 8 'unruly' MPs, extends suspension till end of session

KCR meets Amit Shah

CM Sri K. Chandrashekar Rao met Union Minister for @MoJSDoWRRDGR Sri Gajendra Singh Shekhawat Ji in New Delhi today. pic.twitter.com/VFTIQpxJ83 — Telangana CMO (@TelanganaCMO) December 11, 2020

KTR scoffs at BJP's manifesto for Hyderabad civic polls; claims 'TRS projects' pics used'

KCR backs Central Vista

On Thursday, KCR wrote to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, congratulating him for the Central Vista project. In his letter, KCR said that the new Parliament building was long overdue, and wished for the speedy completion of the project. He termed the project as a symbol of self-esteem, prestige, and pride of a resurgent, confident and strong India, and said that existing government infrastructure has a "colonial past." This comes even as the Supreme Court has barred the Central Vista Project work till its order on the same and Congress has levelled political jibes.

KCR's letter backing PM Modi comes as a surprise as the Telangana CM called a meeting of non-BJP leaders and parties ahead of Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) polls. K Chandrasekhar Rao said that he wants to form an 'anti-BJP front'. As per sources he had sent the invitation for the closed-door meeting, NCP supremo Sharad Pawar, Trinamool's Mamata Banerjee, JDS chief Kumaraswamy, Samajwadi party chief Akhilesh Yadav, BSP supremo Mayawati, Shiromani Akali Dal's Prakash Singh Badal, BJD's Naveen Patnaik and DMK's Stalin. While no meeting materialised, BJP has sent a clear message to KCR by whittling down TRS' corporators from 99 to 55 while winning in 48 wards by itself, making inroads into the elusive South.

Congress wants Sonia Gandhi's biography in Telangana's school syllabus; writes to CM KCR

Dog-fight over Hyderabad civic polls

Owaisi, TRS, and BJP entered into a dirty political campaign to win the 150-city civic polls in Hyderabad. BJP has hit out at CM KCR's TRS and Asaduddin Owaisi's AIMIM over the issue of illegal immigrants, claiming that the "unholy alliance" of both parties support the cause of illegal immigrants and that indicates "what their political identity" thrives on. TRS has said 'BJP is communalising the political campaign', appalled at Telangana BJP chief Bandi Sanjay Kumar's 'surgical strike plan into Hyderabad'. Kumar had claimed that 40,000 Rohingyas were enrolled as voters in Hyderabad with the support of AIMIM. Owaisi accused the BJP of spreading hate in the run-up to the GHMC elections, saying while BJP fearmongers, AIMIM talks about uniting people.

Telangana CM KCR writes to PM Modi hailing new Parliament project days after GHMC battle