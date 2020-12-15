Kejriwal Celebrates As AAP Wins 1 Of 49 Goa Zila Panchayat Polls; BJP Trounces Congress

The ruling BJP in Goa on Monday made big gains in the Zilla Panchayat elections, winning 32 out of 49 seats on offer, while the opposition Congress performed poorly, bagging just four. Meanwhile, the Aam Aadmi Party won its first-ever seat in an election in the coastal state, where the Arvind Kejriwal-led party is aiming to contest on a majority of constituencies in the 2022 assembly polls.

'This is just the beginning'

After results were announced, Arvind Kejriwal hailed his party's maiden win as Hanzel Fernandes won Benaulim seat in South Goa. "Congratulations to AAPs Hanzel Fernandes on winning the Benaulim ZP seat in Goa. Many other AAP candidates have secured a much higher vote share than last time. This is just the beginning. I am sure AAP will live up to the trust and expectations of Goans," the Delhi CM tweeted.

AAP's Goa convener Rahul Mhambre thanked the people of Goa for reposing trust in the party. "The leadership and volunteers will strive to work harder and meet the expectations of voters and win their hearts. For the people of Benaulim, Thank You for giving AAP their first victory in Goa. AAP will work for Goa and Goans," he tweeted.

BJP confident of conquering Goa in 2022

Voting took place on December 12 in 48 constituencies in the state's Zilla Panchayats which have a total of 50 seats. While the BJP had won unopposed in one seat, the election in another constituency was countermanded due to death of a candidate. In the results announced on Monday, the BJP won 32 seats, Independents seven, the Congress four, the MGP three while the NCP and the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) bagged one each.

Goa has a 40-member assembly. Chief Minister Pramod Sawant expressed happiness over the BJP's poll performance in the rural belt of the tourist state. Goa BJP president Sadanand Shet Tanavade said the results indicate the support the party has earned among the voters. "The result also reveals what would be the result of 2022 Goa Legislative Assembly election. We will form a government with an absolute majority in the state," he said. A total of 56.82% voter turnout was recorded in the 48 constituencies where elections were held.

