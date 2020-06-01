Delhi's Markets To Open & Borders To Close; CM Kejriwal Asks Citizens For 'Unlock 1' Input

As the country steps into its first phase of relaxation of restrictions, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal asked the people of Delhi if the capital's borders should be opened or sealed. Kejriwal stated that as of now there was no pressure on the hospital services of Delhi since they were 'enough' for the people, however, he stated that with the opening up of borders there could be an influx of patients from across the country.

"A few days ago, I received over 5 lakh suggestions regarding the last phase of lockdown. I want to ask you, should Delhi's borders be open? A lot of cases are rising in the city. It's a cause of concern, but not worry. We have a lot of hospitals and mohalla clinics, and around 9,500 beds ready," he said.

Read: PIL In Delhi HC For Direction To Delhi Govt To Provide Basic Facilities To Migrant Labourers

"If borders are open, people from across the country will come to Delhi to get treated since we have the best facilities. Our government hospitals are also free. Our 9500 beds will be full if our borders open up. Should we open our borders? Should we restrict our hospitals only for Delhi citizens? Delhi is for everyone, but should we restrict our hospitals till the time Corona is there?" he said asking people to send in their suggestions to the government by giving a missed call on 1031, or sending a message on WhatsApp at 8800007722

Read: Pakistan Embassy Spies Booked Under Secrets Act; Delhi Cops To Probe Despite Their Return

While announcing the new set of guidelines for 'Unlock 1', Kejriwal said that for now, Delhi borders will be sealed for the next one week barring movement of essential services. Along with this, the city has also decided to open barber and salon shops. Spas will remain closed. When it comes to the availability of beds, he stated that an app will be launched tomorrow, which will help Delhiites get information on many beds are available in which hospital.

"Limiting passengers in transport was a bit impractical, in autos, e-rickshaws and other vehicles, as per earlier orders, the number of passengers was fixed. But now we are lifting the restrictions on the number of passengers travelling in auto, e-rickshaws and other vehicles. Same with four-wheelers and scooters. In terms of odd-even shops, we have decided to open up all shops and markets. Staggered timings will also be removed for industries as per the orders of the Centre," said Kejriwal.

With borders opening up but Corona cases rising, can Delhi open its hospitals for treatment of ppl from across the country? Will it put pressure on capacity to handle Corona? Should Delhi’s hospitals be reserved for Delhi residents?- We seek ur suggestions https://t.co/OXe7M6ZRM4 — Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) June 1, 2020

Read: South Delhi Civic Body Sanitation Worker Dies Of COVID-19: Official

Read: Delhi: Blood Donation Camp Organised To Meet Shortage At Army Hospital

(With ANI Inputs)