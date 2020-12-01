'Kejriwal Is Shameless': Manjinder Sirsa Accuses AAP's Delhi Govt Of 'fooling' Farmers

Senior Akali Dal leader Manjinder Singh Sirsa on Tuesday hit out at "dishonest" Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and claimed that his government is "fooling" the farmers over the farm bills as it has given its nod to implement them in the national capital whereas he is "supporting the farmers."

'Farmers will not forgive Kejriwal'

"On one hand, the farmers are protesting against these black farm laws, even Kejriwal agreed to it saying they are anti-farmers. But this is shameful that this Kejriwal's government gave a nod to implement these laws in the national capital on November 23. He is fooling the farmers. The CM is such a person that he will give water to farmers to drink but will mix poison in it. Farmers will not forgive him just as they won't forgive the Central government," the Akali Dal leader said.

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Monday appealed to the people of Delhi to extend all possible help to the farmers protesting against the new farm laws at the Singhu and Tikri border points of the national capital and urged the Centre to hold talks with them at the earliest.

Kejriwal urges Delhiites to extend all possible help

Kejriwal wished everyone on the occasion of Gurupurab, also known as Guru Nanak Jayanti, and said AAP volunteers and MLAs are helping the farmers, who have been braving the cold weather to hold the protest, in any possible way they can. "On this occasion, I appeal to all Delhiites to do whatever they can for the protesting farmers in all possible ways," he said. Kejriwal also appealed to the government to hold talks with the farmers at the earliest.

"I hope that the Centre holds talks with the farmers as soon as possible and agrees to their demands. The farmers are braving cold weather and holding their protest. AAP volunteers, MLAs and members are helping the farmers in all possible ways whether it is food, medical aid, water etc," Kejriwal said.

The farmers are protesting against the three laws -- Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement of Price Assurance and Farm Services Act, 2020; Farmers Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020 and The Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act 2020 -- that took effect from September 27 after President Ram Nath Kovind's assent.

The farmers have expressed apprehension that the Centre's farm laws would pave the way for the dismantling of the minimum support price system, leaving them at the "mercy" of big corporates. The government has maintained that the farm laws will bring farmers better opportunities and usher in new technologies in agriculture.

(With PTI inputs)