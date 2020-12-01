Shehla Rashid Responds To Father's Allegations Against Her; Levels Domestic Abuse Charge

Abdul Rashid Shora, the father of student activist Shehla Rashid, on Monday, levelled serious allegations against her, demanding that a probe be initiated into her NGOs and also accused her of having taken a huge amount of money for joining politics in Kashmir valley. Releasing a three-page letter addressed to the Director-General of Police at a press conference in Jammu, Shora claimed that he is facing a threat to his life from Shehla, her security guard, sister and her mother.

'Do not take him seriously'

Responding to her father's allegations, Shehla termed his statement "absolutely disgusting and baseless" and said this was his reaction after a court barred him entry into their Srinagar house on November 17 in response to a complaint filed by the family against him under domestic violence.

Shehla tweeted a detailed response saying "Many of you must have come across a video of my biological father making wild allegations against me and my mum and sis. To keep it short and straight, he's a wife-beater and an abusive, depraved man. We finally decided to act against him, and this stunt is a reaction to that."

"My mother has tolerated abuse, violence and mental torture all her life. She has kept quiet for the sake of respect for the family now that we have started speaking up against his physical and mental abuse, he has started abusing us too," she said, requesting everyone not to take him seriously.

1) Many of you must have come across a video of my biological father making wild allegations against me and my mum & sis. To keep it short and straight, he's a wife-beater and an abusive, depraved man. We finally decided to act against him, and this stunt is a reaction to that. pic.twitter.com/SuIn450mo2 — Shehla Rashid (@Shehla_Rashid) November 30, 2020

2) This is not a political matter, as it has been going on ever since I came to senses.



Exhibit 1: Letter to him from Mohalla Committee in 2005 asking him not to abuse us. pic.twitter.com/bgpCNyW3e3 — Shehla Rashid (@Shehla_Rashid) November 30, 2020

3) He had never, in his wildest dreams, imagined that his obedient wife and timid daughters would ever speak up against him. Since he was restrained from entering home by the Hon'ble Court, he's trying to derail the judicial process by resorting to cheap stunts. — Shehla Rashid (@Shehla_Rashid) November 30, 2020

4) One may talk endlessly about justice, but charity really does begin at home. We have finally decided to not bear abuse silently, as silence only emboldens abusers.



Here's the court order restraining him from entering home dated 17-11-2020. Anything he says is an afterthought pic.twitter.com/2rD4EQxcMV — Shehla Rashid (@Shehla_Rashid) November 30, 2020

Abdul Rashid Shora’s allegations

"She had taken Rs 3 crore to join politics in Kashmir from (former MLA) Engineer Rashid and (businessman) Zahoor Watali (both of whom were arrested last year by the National Investigation Agency for their alleged involvement in terror funding case)," Shora claimed.

Shehla, a former JNU student leader, joined politics and became a founding member of JK Political Movement floated by IAS topper turned politician Shah Faesal. However, she later announced her "dissociation with the electoral mainstream in Kashmir" last year. Her father also demanded a probe into the Non-Governmental Organisations (NGOs), being run by Shehla, and the bank accounts of his daughters and their mother.

