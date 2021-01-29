'This Is What Pakistan Wanted': Captain Amarinder Singh Condemns Singhu Border Violence

Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh has condemned the violence that occurred on Singhu border on Friday when the farmers and the locals clashed with each other. He alleged that the violence was perpetrated by some miscreants and urged the Centre to conduct a thorough probe to identify the miscreants and ascertain where they came from.

"I can’t believe that the local people could have turned against the farmers like this. Miscreants might have been brought from other places by vested interests to foment trouble," he said, adding that locals calling the farmers traitors was not something he could believe to be true.

“What is happening and what happened at Singhu today is what Pakistan wants,” said Captain Amarinder adding that he had discussed the same with Union Home Minister Amit Shah.

"That was what he had discussed with the Union Home Minister also during his meeting, over which a lot of noise was raised," he said.

Clash on Singhu Border

Earlier in the day, the situation at the Singhu border escalated with clashes between the farmers and a group of villagers or local citizens who wanted the farmers to leave the protest site so the border roads could be opened for people's movement. The two sides pelted stones and attacked each other with sticks, leading to a further escalation in violence.

The Delhi Police had to intervene which was met with stone-pelting. Thereafter, to control the escalating situation, the police was forced to lathi-charge the aggressive mob and fired tear gas shells. Several cops including SHO of Alipur suffered injuries in the clash at the Singhu Border.

The Republic Day this year was marred with violence that ensured after the tractor rally of the farmers which turned violent with incidents of vandalism, rioting and assault on Policemen. The violent mob also breached the Red Fort, damaged several areas of the Fort and also planted a saffron flag and a yellow flag bearing the holy Sikh symbol atop the dome of the Fort, while another violent protestor planted the flag on a podium in Red Fort.

