'Punjab Assembly To Pass Laws To Counter Centre's Farm Laws Again': CM At All-party Meet

Firming his resolve against the Centre's Farm Laws, Punjab CM Capt. Amarinder Singh on Tuesday, has said that Assembly will once again pass the laws which negate the Centre's Farm laws as the governor had not given his assent. He also said that he would seek time to meet President Kovind regarding the farmers protest, at the all-party meeting called by him. Punjab had passed three bills to 'negate' the Centre's farm laws in October, but failed to implement it as the Governor is yet to sign it.

Punjab CM: 'Counter Farm Laws again'

“We will bring the Bills again as the Constitution provides that if Bills are passed twice by the Vidhan Sabha they have to be sent by the Governor to the President,” he said, adding that the Governor should not have sat over the Bills. The state was empowered to amend the laws under Article 254 (ii) of the Constitution, he further said. He also warned, “If anger builds here, it will be exploited". The CM had called for the all-party meeting to discuss the tense situation arising out of the farmers protests after the recent developments, including the Republic Day violence and the Singhu border clash.

In October, Punjab CM Capt Amarinder Singh passed three bills to negate the Centre's farm laws and a fourth bill based on 2017 Congress manifesto that promises to protect landholdings of up to 2.5 acres from attachment if farmers fail to pay off their debt. The three state bills, which await the Governor's nod, make MSP - a legal provision, procurement of foodgrains on MSP a statutory right of the farmers, seek punishment for sale/purchase below MSP, levy a fee on traders, or electronic trading and transaction platforms, for trade and commerce in a trade area outside APMC mandis and reintroduced state government's powers to impose stock limits under extraordinary circumstances. These bills have been called a farce by both Akali Dal and AAP, with AAP alleging that Singh was aware of the Centre's laws in 2019 itself.

Farmers protest and violence

Despite Sanyukt Kisan Morcha (SKM)'s assurance and Delhi Police's conditions for the Republic Day tractor march, violence broke out on January 26, as the farmers entered Delhi - breaking barricades and cemented barriers, riding bikes brandishing swords, sticks and vandalising a bus, drove tractors at full speed towards the police - leading to clashes with Delhi police. As teargas shells, lathicharge was used, police claimed that over 300 personnel were injured and one protestor died after a tractor upturned. The most shocking act was when a group of farmers allegedly led by actor-turned-activist Deep Sidhu breached the Red Fort and hoisted the 'Nishan Sahib' and the Kisan Union flag atop the Red Fort's dome and the Khalsa flag on the flag pole. The Delhi police has filed over 25 cases, 38 FIRs and arrested 84 people. Farmers have condemned the act, but agreed to hold talks with the Centre over the three laws as protests continue for 66 days.

