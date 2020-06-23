Delhi CM Kejriwal Writes To HM Amit Shah; Requests Inspection Of 10,000-bed COVID Facility

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Tuesday wrote to Union Home Minister Amit Shah requesting him to supervise the COVID Care Centre being developed at Radha Soami Satsang Beas in Chhattarpur. In order to tackle the spiking cases and the possible shortage of beds, the Delhi administration plans to set up a 10,000-bed makeshift facility for COVID patients at the Radha Soami Centre in Chhattarpur. In response to this, Kejriwal wrote to the Home Minister asking for supervision, along with ITBP and Army doctors and nurses at this Care Center.

Massive 10,000-bed facility

Last week, Union Home Minister Amit Shah held a meeting with the Delhi government over the rising Coronavirus cases in the country. Shortly after the meeting, Delhi Lt Governor Anil Baijal visited the Radha Soami Satsang Beas located in Chhattarpur which has willingly reached out to the government to allow its sprawling campus to be converted into a 10,000-bed facility for COVID patients. Baijal stated that authorities would begin construction of the makeshift COVID facility shortly after a feasibility study is done by the district magistrate.

The COVID facility in Chhattarpur that is touted to be one of the biggest facilities and is said to be set up in a 1755 sqft x 703 sqft area equipped with toilet blocks on both sides of the shed and oxygenated beds as well. The facility is said to be built over the 300-acre sprawling campus of Radha Saomi Satsang Beas in Chhattarpur's Bhati mines.

It is projected that by the end of July, Delhi will witness 5 lakh cases of Coronavirus and will require over 80,000 beds to successfully tackle the pandemic in the city.

