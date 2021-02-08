Kerala BJP Calls Congress' Promise Of Law To Protect Sabarimala Customs A 'poll Stunt'

Reacting to the United Democratic Front's (UDF) promise of introducing legislation for Sabarimala without hurting religious sentiments, BJP State Vice President of Kerala KS Radhakrishnan on Monday slammed the UDF calling their promise 'an election stunt'. He also alleged that no legal proceedings have been initiated against Congress leaders and workers who were part of the agitation against the Sabarimala tradition, as he threw a challenge to Kerala Congress to reveal the names of those implicated in the agitation.

"UDF now introduced the promise of legislation in line with Sabaramila traditions, it is just an election stunt. I have to ask one single question. How many Congressmen? How many Kerala Congressmen? How many men from the Muslim League have been booked by the police for participating in the Sabarimala agitation? Not a single legal proceeding has been initiated against anyone of the UDF leaders or workers," said BJP State Vice President talking to ANI.

"I would like to ask my UDF friends to reveal the names of the UDF leaders, either Congress, Muslim League, or Kerala Congress who have been implicated in the Sabarimala agitation," he added.

Kerala Congress' poll promise on Sabarimala

Radhakrishnan's remarks come in view of Kerala Pradesh Congress Committee President Mullappally Ramachandran's claim that if UDF wins the upcoming Assembly elections in the state, it will make legislation in connection with women's entry in Sabarimala.

Addressing media in Kochi, Ramachandran said the matter of Sabarimala will be a major issue in the UDF election manifesto for the upcoming election.

"The Sabarimala matter will be a major issue in the UDF election manifesto. When the UDF comes to power, the legislation will be made in connection with Sabarimala. Our position is to move forward without hurting the rituals of the believers," said the KPCC president.

Making a remark on CM Pinarayi Vijayan he asked the CM to explain why his government is not ready to make legislation on the issue. "It is factually incorrect to say that the state government is legally unable to make legislation," he said.

Adding further, the Congress leader said that the Left in Kerala is attempting to set the minorities against each other and appeasing the majority. He also alleged collusion of BJP and the Left.

"Accurate information has been received about the CPI(M)-BJP relationship behind this. If the people are late in realizing the attempt of communal polarization, the state will be in great danger," he added.

Ramachandra also targeted the Vijayan led Government for the dire COVID-19 situation in the state.

"Kerala is on the rise in the number of Covid-19 cases in the country. We first pointed out that attempts were made to create an image using PR agencies. If there is any award for Covid-19 expansion, those concerned should go and take that," he said.

(With ANI inputs)

